Better Blend Brings A New Kind Of Fast Casual To Tampa Bay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing smoothie and bowl concept combines speed and better-for-you options as it enters the region

TAMPA, Fla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What consumers expect from fast casual is changing. While speed and convenience remain essential, more consumers are also prioritizing meals that align with their health and wellness goals without adding friction to their daily routines. Industry research from the National Restaurant Association points to growing consumer demand for healthier, convenience-driven dining options.[1][2]

That shift is creating space for concepts like Better Blend.

As the brand expands into the Tampa Bay region, with its first storefront opening in June and additional locations planned, Better Blend is offering a different take on fast-casual dining. The concept centers on smoothies and açaí bowls made with functional, customizable ingredients, paired with a service model designed for speed.

Most orders are completed in around five minutes, with prices starting under $10, placing the concept in line with traditional fast-casual expectations. Stores are capable of producing up to 50 orders per hour, while the company's food trucks, known as“Blendmobiles,” can serve up to 100 per hour. Lunch has emerged as the brand's busiest daypart, reflecting growing demand for quicker, better-for-you midday options.

The menu is built to support that demand. From low-sugar, high-protein smoothies to nutrient-dense, fruit-based bowls, Better Blend offers a range of options and flavors designed to appeal to different tastes and wellness goals. Customers can further customize their orders with add-ins like fresh fruit, creatine, collagen, and probiotics, allowing them to tailor meals around specific needs, whether that's post-workout recovery, plant-based eating, or an on-the-go breakfast.

That emphasis on accessibility extends beyond traditional storefronts. Better Blend currently operates two“Blendmobile” food trucks throughout the Tampa Bay area, bringing a specially curated menu directly to gyms, schools, local businesses, and community events. The mobile format allows the brand to meet customers where they are, making it easier to choose convenient, better-for-you options in the moments they're needed most.

“People want food that keeps up with both their lifestyle and their goals,” CEO Isaac Hamlin said.“Our mission is to make healthy eating easy, accessible, and something customers can actually look forward to.”

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Better Blend is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era in fast-casual dining: one where convenience and health no longer have to compete.

The grand opening of the brand's first Florida location will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The celebration will feature exclusive giveaways and special promotions as the company marks a major milestone in its continued expansion.

For more information can be found on Better Blend's official website:

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Media Contact

Kim Hamlin

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

