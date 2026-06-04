Ransomware Protection Market To Surpass USD 136.54 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Ransomware Protection Market is Forecast to Grow from $11.89 Billion in 2025 to $47.79 Billion by 2035, While Europe is Expected to Reach $34.84 Billion, Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Investments, NIS2 Compliance Requirements, and Increasing Threats Targeting Critical Infrastructure and Healthcare Organizations

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ransomware Protection Market

The global ransomware protection market is growing at an exceptional pace. Ransomware attacks have become the most financially damaging class of cybercrime, costing global businesses over USD 20 billion annually through ransom payments, operational disruption, and remediation costs.









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Escalating Ransomware Attack Frequency is Boosting the Market Growth Globally

Ransomware attacks and the money they make are pushing commercial growth directly. On average, people pay over a million dollars per attack. But the costs really soar because of operational disruptions, often costing multiples of the initial ransom amount. Every big ransom story becomes a financial case study that company CFOs use to show why they need more security spending. As criminals get more pro at their schemes thanks to RaaS platforms, attacks keep coming despite any defense upgrades. This ensures there'll always be a reason for protective investments, making it a constant business push.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service

Managed Services dominated the Ransomware Protection Market with approximately 43.80% share in 2025 due to the growing preference for outsourced cybersecurity monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and 24/7 security operations. Consulting is the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035, driven by rising demand for ransomware risk assessments, cybersecurity strategy development, compliance support, and security architecture modernization initiatives.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud dominated the Ransomware Protection Market with approximately 61.50% share in 2025 owing to the rapid adoption of cloud-based security platforms, scalable threat protection solutions, and centralized management capabilities. On-Premises is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period, supported by stringent data sovereignty requirements, regulatory compliance mandates, and the need for greater control over critical security infrastructure.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises dominated the Ransomware Protection Market with approximately 67.30% share in 2025 due to their extensive digital infrastructure, larger cybersecurity budgets, and increased exposure to sophisticated ransomware attacks. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.60% during the forecast period, driven by rising cyberattack incidents targeting smaller businesses and increasing adoption of affordable cloud-based ransomware protection solutions.

By End User

BFSI dominated the Ransomware Protection Market with approximately 24.90% share in 2025 owing to the sector's highly sensitive financial data, strict regulatory requirements, and high cybersecurity spending. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 19.40% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing ransomware attacks on hospitals.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America led the global ransomware protection market because it got hit heavily by ransomware attacks and had the biggest chunk of security investments. The U.S. made up about 87.4% of North America's earnings, thanks to all its critical infrastructure, regulated industries, and enterprise headquarters.

The market for ransomware protection in the U.S. was estimated to be worth USD 11.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15.01% to reach USD 47.79 billion by 2035. The greatest market for ransomware protection worldwide is the United States. Nearly 50% of ransomware assaults worldwide target American companies, according to MEITY data. CISA guidelines impose required reporting obligations on critical infrastructure sectors, such as government, healthcare, and energy.

The Europe Ransomware Protection Market is estimated to be USD 9.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.29%. Europe is a big and quickly developing market for ransomware defense. The implementation of the NIS2 Directive in all EU member states is imposing mandated security investment obligations on critical infrastructure operators, whose procurement urgency is driven by compliance deadlines.

Due to increased cloud use, rapid digitization, and the increasing sophistication of ransomware attacks directed at Asian businesses, Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest-growing ransomware prevention market. China's large enterprise sector's security investments and domestic cybersecurity regulations account for about 44.8% of Asia Pacific's revenue.

Key Players :



Microsoft

Cisco Systems

CrowdStrike

Palo Alto Networks

Broadcom

Sophos

Trend Micro

Fortinet

McAfee

Veeam Software

Arctic Wolf

Bitdefender

Kaspersky

SentinelOne

Zscaler

Cybereason

Malwarebytes

Acronis

Commvault Rubrik

Recent Developments:

2025: Arctic Wolf announced plans to enhance Aurora Endpoint Security with AI-powered ransomware prevention and rollback capabilities in November 2025, accelerated by the acquisition of UpSight Security. The upgrade targets mid-market enterprises that need automated endpoint ransomware containment without dedicated SOC operations.

2024: Veeam Software launched its Cyber Secure Program in January 2024, combining purpose-built recovery technology with expert services for ransomware preparedness, protection, and recovery. The programme addresses the commercial gap between prevention tools and validated recovery capability.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Ransomware Incident & Threat Intelligence Metrics – helps you understand ransomware attack frequency, double-extortion trends, regional threat distribution, and recovery timelines across industries.

Cybersecurity Adoption Rat e – helps you evaluate enterprise adoption of ransomware protection solutions, EDR platforms, Zero Trust architectures, and cloud-based security frameworks.

Cybersecurity Spending & Investment Analysis – helps you identify investment patterns in ransomware defense, managed security services, cyber insurance, and critical infrastructure protection programs.

Backup, Recovery & Incident Response Metrics – helps you assess organizational preparedness through backup adoption, immutable storage deployment, incident response maturity, and recovery performance indicators.

Regulatory Compliance & Workforce Readiness Metrics – helps you understand the impact of cybersecurity regulations, reporting requirements, employee awareness programs, and demand for security professionals. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key ransomware protection vendors based on solution portfolios, threat detection capabilities, managed services offerings, strategic partnerships, and recent developments.

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