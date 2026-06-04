Purecore Announces Listing On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“J8Y”. The ISIN number for the common shares is CA7459371026 and the classification number (“WKN”) is A42ABN. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol“PURE”.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest securities trading centres and Germany's leading stock exchange. Operated by Deutsche Börse Group, the exchange is recognized for its established market infrastructure, international investor participation, and broad securities trading capabilities. The listing provides Purecore with an additional European trading venue while the Company maintains its primary listing and continuous disclosure framework in Canada.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Canada One, commented:“ Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in expanding Purecore's visibility beyond Canada and improving access for European investors. As global interest in critical minerals continues to grow, we believe broadening our market presence supports our strategy of building a company focused on the materials essential to energy security, electrification, clean power, and advanced technologies.”

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE | FSE: J8Y) is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at, contact the Company by email at..., or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, anticipated benefits of the FSE listing, and the Company's business objectives. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.