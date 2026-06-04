NEC, Doner Played Key Role In Transforming NE Into Growth Engine: Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the Ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC) have played a pivotal role in transforming the Northeast into a major driver of India's growth story through sustained investments in infrastructure, connectivity and development planning.

Addressing the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Scindia said the vision laid down by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had provided the foundation for the region's transformation.

"The creation of the Ministry of DoNER and the strengthening of institutions such as the NEC reflected the far-sighted vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who recognised the immense potential of the Northeast and sought to integrate it more closely with the country's development journey," he said.

The Union Minister described the NEC as a unique institution that serves both as a facilitator and a development partner for the eight northeastern states, helping bridge critical infrastructure and service gaps.

Scindia said the region has witnessed unprecedented progress over the past two decades, with improved road, rail and air connectivity, expansion of digital infrastructure, and enhanced access to public services.

Referring to the growing use of technology in governance and development planning, he highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making in identifying infrastructure deficits and optimising resource allocation.

"Technology today enables governments to accurately identify where support is required, whether in healthcare, connectivity or other sectors. It helps determine existing gaps, avoid duplication and ensure that investments are targeted effectively," he said.

The minister also underlined the contribution of geospatial and digital mapping initiatives in strengthening planning processes and improving coordination between the Centre and states.

Scindia said the Northeast is now emerging as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia and a key contributor to India's economic growth, innovation and connectivity ambitions.

The plenary session, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was attended by Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight northeastern states, senior officials and NEC members to review development priorities and regional cooperation initiatives.