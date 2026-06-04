PM Modi To Launch Rs 21,700Cr Projects In Gujarat, Daman Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Surat/Daman, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 21,700 crore during his visit to Gujarat and Daman on Friday, with major transport, healthcare, power, and maritime infrastructure works forming the centrepiece of the programme.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi said in a post on X that he would be in Surat and Daman on June 5 to attend programmes aimed at improving the“Ease of Living” of people.

“I will be in Surat, Gujarat, and Daman tomorrow, 5th June, to attend various programmes aimed at improving 'Ease of Living' for the people. In these two programmes, development works worth over Rs 20,000 crore will be inaugurated, or their foundation stones will be laid,” the Prime Minister wrote.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will first visit Hazira in Surat district at around 2.30 p.m. to review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects before attending a public programme where projects worth about Rs 18,800 crore will be inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, or have their foundation stones laid.

Among the major projects in Surat are key packages of the eight-lane access-controlled Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, which the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of critical stretches of National Highway-56, aimed at improving connectivity in tribal areas and strengthening access to the Statue of Unity.

“An ESIC Hospital for the city and surrounding areas will also be inaugurated. Other works to be inaugurated include the Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat, modern power distribution upgrades under the Revamped Reforms-Based Distribution Sector Scheme, and more,” he said.

After concluding the Surat engagements, PM Modi will travel to Daman, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building at NAMO Airport, a project aimed at improving regional connectivity. He will also dedicate NAMO Hospital to the public.

Later in the evening, he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 2,970 crore in the Union Territory and address a public gathering.

“The key inaugurations include a new terminal building of the airport, which will improve connectivity. The Namo Hospital will cater to people's healthcare needs. The foundation stones for projects like the Daman Convention Centre and the NIFT Campus will be laid,” he said.

The Prime Minister further announced that foundation stones for development works in Lakshadweep would be laid from the same programme. These include port facilities on the eastern and western sides of both Kalpeni Island and Kadmat Island.

The Prime Minister said the projects would strengthen maritime infrastructure, support coastal communities, generate economic activity, and promote tourism in the island territory. The Lakshadweep port projects are valued at about Rs 885 crore.

The visit is expected to focus on transport connectivity, industrial infrastructure, healthcare facilities, power systems, and maritime development across Gujarat, Daman, and Lakshadweep.