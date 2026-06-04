Punjab SC Panel Gives Time To Union Minister Ravneet Singh Over 'Casteist' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Thursday gave Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu time to present his views on June 15 regarding casteist remarks against police personnel during his recent visit to Dhuri town.

Giving information in this regard, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the commission had summoned Ravneet Singh on Thursday, but his counsel, Ramandeep Singh, and A.S. Barnala appeared on his behalf and sought time, which was accepted.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh has already apologised, saying he never intended to hurt the sentiments of any community. He clarified that he never intended to belittle any Scheduled Caste, OBC, Hindu, Sikh, or any other community.

“The atmosphere during the incident was extremely charged, with tensions running high between the police and others present. Deliberately or otherwise, only certain portions of the exchange received attention,” he said, while explaining that the comments were made during a heated confrontation on May 26 with Punjab Police personnel during the just concluded civic body elections in Sangrur.

He also apologised to social organisations, NGOs, deras, and religious leaders if his remarks had offended.

Earlier, taking cognisance of a video on social media, the State Commission for Scheduled Castes had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police to probe the incident where the situation escalated after police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh, a former officer on special duty to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for allegedly campaigning for the BJP during the mandatory silent period.

A video of a tense exchange between the Union Minister and Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Grewal, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chibber, and other police personnel went viral on social media, prompting the commission's intervention.

Punjab AAP President Aman Arora had slammed the Union Minister, accusing him of hooliganism and uttering objectionable words against police personnel in Dhuri.