Karnataka Govt Sets Up Public Grievance, NRI Ministries

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the state government will establish two separate ministries, one for Public Grievances and another for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), to improve governance and address citizen concerns more effectively.

The Chief Minister was speaking after chairing a high-level meeting with senior bureaucrats, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, district in-charge secretaries, senior police officials, and top forest department officers at Vidhana Soudha. He later briefed the media on the decisions taken.

He said the NRI Ministry will focus on facilitating investment by overseas Indians and providing the necessary support and services.

“We are planning to start an NRI Ministry in our government. If NRIs are interested in investing in our state, this ministry will help provide the necessary facilities. I have instructed officials to prepare for it,” he said.

He further announced the creation of a Public Grievance Ministry to specifically handle citizens' complaints, petitions, and issues, along with the appointment of a dedicated minister.

“In our government, we will set up a separate ministry to listen to public grievances and respond to them. A dedicated minister will be appointed. At present, several groups stage protests every day; this ministry will help address their concerns,” he said.

Shivakumar said officials have been clearly instructed to function transparently and without succumbing to any external pressure.

“We have told officials that our government will not bow to caste, religion, or influence. They must work transparently and in a corruption-free manner. We expect their cooperation,” he said.

He added that departments have been directed to prepare action plans within 15 days and ensure accountability across the system.

He also said officials must adopt a positive, solution-oriented approach when addressing public issues.

Shivakumar said the police have been instructed to form special units at the taluk level to curb rowdyism and monitor criminal activities.

He said both old and newly emerging criminal elements must be kept under strict surveillance to prevent law and order issues.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi and said he would personally meet senior officials to improve coordination and create better administrative structures.