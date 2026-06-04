India Names 54-Member Squad For Inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced a 54-member national track and field squad for the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Ordos, China, from July 9 to 12.

The Indian contingent comprises 31 men and 23 women, featuring several of the country's most promising young athletes who have already made their mark at national and international competitions.

AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo expressed confidence in the team's prospects, stating that the young athletes are capable of making a strong impression at the continental championship.“Youngsters in the national team will surely make a big impression in next month's Asian U23 track and field meet in China,” He said in an official release.

Among the notable names in the men's squad are Madhya Pradesh pole vaulters Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar, who jointly hold the national record of 5.45m. Uttar Pradesh's emerging steeplechase runner Sharuk Khan, selected for the men's 3,000m steeplechase, and Maharashtra javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare are also expected to be among India's leading medal contenders.

The women's team is spearheaded by long jumper Shaili Singh and race walker Aarti. Shaili, a silver medallist at the 2021 World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, has already established herself at the senior level and holds a personal best of 6.76m, which is also the national U20 record.

Aarti, meanwhile, will compete in the women's 21km race walk event after winning bronze in the 10,000m race walk at the 2024 World U20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru.

The squad also includes several talented relay runners and middle-distance athletes who have impressed during the domestic season. Mohammed Muhassin will represent India in the men's triple jump, while Abhijit Bhosale has been named in the decathlon event. On the women's side, Huidrom Bhumeshwor will compete in both the 800m and 1500m events, while Nitika Anup Akare has been selected in the pole vault and Anamika KA in the heptathlon.

Squads:

Indian team: Men: Vibhaskar Kumar, Sam Vasanth S. (100m/4x100m relay), Harsh Santosh Raut, Mohamed Shan P, Laukik Anant Melge, Aniket Nalawade (4x100m relay), Astik Pradhan, Setu Mishra (400m/4x400m relay), Aman Chaudhary, Sharan M, Sahil Malik, Tarandeep Singh (4x400m relay), Shakeel, Vinod Kumar Bhanot (800m), Sakir, Ritik Deol (1500m), Shivaji Parashuram (5,000m/10,000m), Vinod Singh (5,000m), Shailesh Kushwaha (10,000m), Sharuk Khan (3,000m steeplechase), Sudeep (high jump), Mohammed Muhassin (triple jump), Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar (pole vault), Mohd Atta Sazid (long jump), Bharatpreet Singh (discus throw), Shivam Lohakare, Anand Singh (javelin throw), Harshit Kumar (hammer throw), Abhijit Bhosale (decathlon). Sachin G (race walk 21km).

Women: Kiruthika, Akshaya S, V. Sudheeksha, Sanjana, Abinaya Rajarajan (4x100m relay), Huidrom Bhumeshwor (800m/1500m), Vaishnavi Rawal (800m), Shreeya Rajesh, Sabita Toppo (100m hurdles), Prachi Devkar (3000m steeplechase), Nitika Anup Akare (pole vault), Shaili Singh (long jump), Vidhi (shot put), Anupriya VS (shot put), Priya (discus throw), Shravani Sachin Sangle (400m hurdles/ 4x400m relay), Nofisa Khatun, Tahura Khatun, Boomika Nehate, Sandra Mol Sabu, C Janice Stella (4x400m relay), Anamika KA (heptathlon), Aarti (race walk 21km).