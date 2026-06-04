Heart Attack Risk: 7 Signals Your Body Sends Before It's Too Late

A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, happens when the blood flow to the heart gets suddenly blocked. This stops oxygen from reaching the heart muscles, causing serious damage to the tissue.

A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when blood flow to the heart is suddenly blocked. This stops oxygen from reaching the heart muscles, causing tissue damage. It's usually caused by fat deposits that clog the arteries supplying blood to the heart.

Long hours at a desk, less physical work, and depending too much on vehicles are increasing heart disease risk. Conditions like diabetes and hypertension, once seen in older people, are now common among the youth. Dr. K. Saketh, a Senior Cardiologist at Medicover Hospital, explains the early warning signs.

The first sign can be unusual fatigue. If you're feeling constantly weak and tired for no reason, it could be a warning. This happens when the heart isn't able to pump blood efficiently, leaving your body exhausted.

Another classic sign is pressure or pain in the chest. Many people describe it as a feeling of heaviness, tightness, or general discomfort. This is one of the most common symptoms linked to a heart attack.

Shortness of breath is also a major red flag. If you find yourself getting breathless after a short walk or while doing simple daily chores, it could be a sign that your heart is struggling to function properly.

Suddenly starting to sweat is another symptom. If you break out in a cold sweat for no apparent reason, even when you're resting in a cool room, it could be a warning sign of a heart problem. People with heart issues often report this.

A fast or irregular heartbeat is another sign to watch out for. Don't just ignore it if your heart suddenly starts racing or feels like it's skipping a beat. If this happens again and again, it's very important to consult a doctor.

Never ignore symptoms that feel like gas or acidity. What you might pass off as simple indigestion, gas, or general weakness could actually be your body's warning signal for a heart attack.

If you feel chest discomfort, breathlessness, or what seems like a gas problem, don't ignore it. Get medical help immediately. An ECG or echocardiogram can check your heart's health. Catching it early can save your life by reducing the risk of major complications.