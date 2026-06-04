403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Māori Leaders Criticize New Zealand Government Amid Treaty Inquiry
(MENAFN) Māori leaders in New Zealand have accused the government of carrying out an “unrelenting assault” on Indigenous rights as a tribunal investigates proposed changes to Treaty of Waitangi provisions across multiple laws, according to reports.
The Waitangi Tribunal has opened an urgent inquiry into whether planned amendments could weaken legal protections linked to the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between Māori chiefs and the British Crown.
The hearing heard that Māori groups were largely left out of consultations on proposals to amend, standardize, or remove treaty-related clauses across 19 pieces of legislation.
“Since this coalition government was elected more than two years ago, we have watched the unrelenting assault on our rights and interests,” said leader Tukoroirangi Morgan during testimony to the tribunal.
He added that existing settlements depend on good faith and trust, which he said have been eroded over time.
The Waitangi Tribunal has opened an urgent inquiry into whether planned amendments could weaken legal protections linked to the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between Māori chiefs and the British Crown.
The hearing heard that Māori groups were largely left out of consultations on proposals to amend, standardize, or remove treaty-related clauses across 19 pieces of legislation.
“Since this coalition government was elected more than two years ago, we have watched the unrelenting assault on our rights and interests,” said leader Tukoroirangi Morgan during testimony to the tribunal.
He added that existing settlements depend on good faith and trust, which he said have been eroded over time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment