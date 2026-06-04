Jordan Calls For Stronger Global Environmental Cooperation At GEF-8

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman headed Jordan's delegation to the Eighth Global Environment Facility Assembly (GEF-8), hosted by Uzbekistan from June 4 to 6.

In Jordan's address, Suleiman said the world faces interconnected economic, social, and environmental challenges that require urgent, coordinated international action. He stressed the need to strengthen multilateral action and global partnerships to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Suleiman said Jordan views the Global Environment Facility (GEF) as a strategic partner in supporting the Kingdom's shift toward a more resilient, inclusive green economy.

He reviewed Jordan's efforts under the Economic Modernization Vision and Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, noting that GEF-backed programs have supported water and food security, energy diversification, and environmental sustainability.

He said Jordan is integrating climate, biodiversity, and land degradation issues into the National Adaptation Plan, the National Biodiversity Strategy, and the updated Nationally Determined Contributions.

In agriculture, Suleiman said Jordan is expanding climate-smart practices, improving irrigation efficiency, and promoting sustainable land management to strengthen food security.

On energy, he highlighted renewable energy expansion, energy efficiency, and green transition initiatives to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on imports.

He said Jordan still faces major water challenges, with per capita water availability not exceeding 60 cubic meters annually. National efforts focus on reducing water loss, improving efficiency, and upgrading infrastructure, including the National Water Carrier Project, he added.

Suleiman called for deeper cooperation with GEF on the water-energy-food-environment nexus, climate-smart agriculture, nature-based solutions, monitoring and evaluation systems, and environmental policymaking.

He said achieving global environmental goals requires broader partnerships involving governments, international organizations, the private sector, civil society, women, youth, and local communities.

He reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to international environmental cooperation and joint action to build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable future.

//Petra// AO