Director Of Policy Planning Department At Foreign Ministry Meets Indonesian Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Jakarta: Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater met Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Jakarta, separately, with Their Excellencies Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Indonesia Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir and Muhammad Anis Matta, as well as HE Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Director-General for Asia Pacific and African Affairs Santo Darmosumarto, and HE Head of Foreign Policy Strategy Agency Muhammad Takdir, as part of preparations for the Qatar-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue.

During the meetings, they discussed the distinguished relations between Qatar and Indonesia, and ways to support and strengthen them across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to advancing the partnership between the two countries, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

The meetings also addressed preparations for the Qatar-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue and its importance in enhancing cooperation, coordination, and consultation between the two countries on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

