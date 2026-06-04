Emergency Care Arrives In The Heart Of Liberty Hill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ally Medical Emergency Room opens its doors this Winter 2026 on State Highway 29, bringing 24/7 five-star emergency care to the Texas Hill Country.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room is set to open Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill this Winter 2026 on State Highway 29, serving Liberty Hill, Leander, Georgetown, Burnet, Bertram, Briggs, and surrounding areas across the Texas Hill Country with round-the-clock emergency care.

Situated in Williamson County about 33 miles northwest of Austin, Liberty Hill sits where Texas Hill Country ranching roots meet some of the region's fastest-expanding residential development. Master-planned neighborhoods, a highly rated school district, and easy access to the city have driven the population past 14,000, with more families arriving every year.

Until now, residents facing a medical emergency have had to travel to Austin or Georgetown for a fully equipped emergency room. Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill is built to change that, bringing that level of care directly to the Hill Country.

“Liberty Hill is the kind of place people choose on purpose - for the schools, the space, the sense of community. When something goes wrong, they shouldn't have to wonder where to go or how far they have to drive. We want to be a resource this community can count on, right here on Highway 29,” CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room, Emmanuel Colliot said.

A Familiar Address, a New Purpose

The new facility will be located at 10280 W State Hwy 29, in the space previously home to Margarita's, a local favorite known for Tex-Mex, breakfast, and cold margaritas. The address offers easy access for residents throughout the area, whether they're coming from within town or from neighboring Hill Country communities.

What Patients Can Expect

Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill will operate around the clock with no appointments and no exceptions. Every visit is supported by:



Little to no wait times from the moment you arrive

Board-certified emergency physicians present at all times, backed by experienced clinical staff

Private rooms and a calm setting

Advanced on-site imaging: CT, X-ray, and ultrasound In-house laboratory for fast, accurate diagnostic results



Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the towns where they practice, ensuring care that's deeply rooted in the communities they serve.

Emergency Conditions Treated

The facility is prepared to treat a wide spectrum of emergency medical needs, including but not limited to:



Chest pain and cardiac concerns

Severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Respiratory distress and breathing difficulties

Abdominal pain and high fevers

Broken bones, sprains, and soft tissue injuries Lacerations and wound care

Billing and Financial Assistance

Accessible and affordable emergency care is a priority at Ally Medical. Under Texas law, private insurers must cover emergency visits at in-network rates, and transparent billing practices ensure patients get the care they need without unnecessary stress, whether using insurance or paying out of pocket. Those needing additional support can access financial assistance programs and flexible payment options, and Patient Billing Advocates are available to answer any questions.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER's patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families - all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

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