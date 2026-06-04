Gonetspeed Construction Underway To Bring Oneonta $4.5M Fiber Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONEONTA, N.Y., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast's largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced construction is officially underway in Oneonta to deliver 100% fiber internet access to more than 4,800 homes and businesses across the community. The fully funded $4.5 million investment expands GoNetspeed's reliable, multi-gigabit fiber internet into Otsego County, continuing the growth of its New York network.

As construction progresses, GoNetspeed expects the first households and businesses to be connected this summer. Oneonta residents and businesses can be among the first to experience GoNetspeed's 100% fiber-optic network by visiting gonetspeed/ny/oneonta to learn more, sign up for construction updates, and pre-order service.

“Construction in Oneonta marks the beginning of our effort to bring high-speed fiber internet directly to homes and businesses throughout the community,” said Tom Perrone, Chief Operations Officer at GoNetspeed.“We're building a fast, reliable network designed to improve everyday connectivity while supporting local businesses, education, and future growth. Oneonta deserves a strong digital foundation that encourages competition and delivers a high-quality online experience.”

GoNetspeed's growing New York footprint is expanding into Otsego County for the first time, with Oneonta joining the company's 100% fiber network. Serving more than 30 communities statewide, GoNetspeed continues to bring high-speed fiber internet to cities across New York including Buffalo, Geneva, New Hartford, Utica, Waterloo, and many more connected by its service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New York. The company continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and greater reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. Powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, customers gain access to symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit.

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