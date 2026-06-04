Virtuix To Highlight AI-Driven Growth Across Consumer XR And Defense Simulation Markets At June Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in June: Water Tower Research's Small Cap Showcase on June 9 in New York City, Singular Research's Las Vegas Invitational Conference on June 14-16 at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, and the virtual Maxim Group Defense Tech Conference on June 25.

The presentations will highlight Virtuix's recent momentum across consumer XR, AI-enabled defense simulation, healthcare applications, and international expansion initiatives, including recent milestones with Meta, U.S Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and leading university research programs.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Virtuix, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event. He will also deliver company presentations at Water Tower Research's Small Cap Showcase on June 9 at 2:00 PM ET and Singular Research's Las Vegas Invitational Conference on June 15 at 4:30 PM PT, and will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Maxim Group Defense Tech Conference on June 25 at 11:00 AM ET.

The fireside chat at the Maxim Group Defense Tech Conference will include a discussion with Joseph Lomangino, Project Team Lead at the U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command (TECOM), providing investors with additional perspective on Virtuix's role as the lead integrator on the development of a virtual, four-soldier infantry training system for TECOM.

“The first half of calendar 2026 has been a transformational period for Virtuix as we continue expanding our presence across consumer XR, defense simulation, healthcare applications, and immersive AI technologies,” said Jan Goetgeluk.“We look forward to discussing our recent progress and long-term growth opportunities with investors throughout June.”

See details and registration links for each conference below:

Water Tower Research's Small Cap Showcase

Date: June 9, 2026

Location: New York City, New York

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings and Company Presentation at 2:00 PM ET

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Conference Website and Registration: Here

Singular's Las Vegas Invitational Conference

Date: June 14-16, 2026

Location: Wynn & Encore, Las Vegas, Nevada

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings and Company Presentation at 4:30 PM PT

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Conference Website and Registration: Here

Maxim Group Defense Tech Conference

Date: June 25, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings and Fireside Chat at 11 AM ET

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Conference Website: To Be Announced

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. You may also email your request to ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of“Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables users to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other immersive virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR, spatial computing, and AI-driven immersive experiences. For more information, visit virtuix.

Please visit the Company's new Investor Relations website at.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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