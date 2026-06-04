Automotive Glass Replacement Market To Reach USD $63.4 Billion By 2030 At 9.4% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The automotive glass replacement market has witnessed significant growth recently, reflecting the increasing importance of vehicle safety and maintenance worldwide. As vehicle ownership continues to rise and automotive technologies evolve, this market is set for substantial expansion in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, factors driving growth, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping the industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Automotive Glass Replacement Market

The size of the automotive glass replacement market has shown robust growth over recent years. Projections indicate it will expand from $40.55 billion in 2025 to $44.24 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This historical expansion is mainly due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road worldwide, a rise in road accidents, the growth of automotive aftermarket services, heightened awareness about vehicle safety standards, and early adoption of laminated windshield technologies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even further, reaching $63.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This future growth is driven by growing demand for premium vehicle parts, the need for windshield sensor calibration compatibility, expanding replacement services for electric and connected vehicles, broader automotive service networks, and stricter regulations around safety and visibility. Additionally, trends such as the increased use of high-strength laminated glass, OEM-standard replacement quality, and rising windshield replacement and calibration requirements are set to influence the market positively.

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Understanding Automotive Glass Replacement and Its Importance

Automotive glass replacement involves substituting damaged glass parts of a vehicle with new components. This process is essential for maintaining the vehicle's structural strength, ensuring the driver has clear visibility, and preserving overall safety on the road. Proper replacement also supports the effectiveness of advanced safety features embedded in modern automotive glass.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Automotive Glass Replacement Market

One major contributor to the market's expansion is the rising proportion of electric vehicles (EVs) in new light-duty vehicle sales. EVs, which use electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, differ significantly from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles in design, materials, and structure. These differences create increased demand for specialized maintenance services, including glass replacement. The growing popularity of EVs is driven by consumer preference shifts, stricter emissions standards, and government incentives promoting vehicle electrification. Automotive glass replacement plays a vital role in these vehicles by maintaining clear visibility and preserving the functionality of advanced sensors integrated into EV windshields, supporting safer driving and optimal smart feature performance. For example, in January 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that electrified vehicles-including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid models-accounted for approximately 16.3% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in the United States, up from 12.9% in 2022, underscoring the rapid rise in EV adoption and its positive influence on the automotive glass replacement market.

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Regional Leadership and Growth in the Automotive Glass Replacement Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the automotive glass replacement market and is also projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The report covers a broad geographic scope, including regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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