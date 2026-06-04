ED Arrests Jai Prakash Gandhi In Rs 9.27Cr Bharatmala Highway Land Compensation Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Raipur Zonal Office, has arrested Jai Prakash Gandhi, a resident of Abhanpur in Raipur district, Chhattisgarh, on June 3, 2026, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The arrest is linked to a major land acquisition compensation fraud in the prestigious Bharatmala Pariyojana project, ED said in a press note.

After his arrest, Jai Prakash Gandhi was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Raipur, which remanded him to ED custody for three days for further interrogation.

The agency is now examining the role of other beneficiaries, intermediaries, and public servants allegedly involved in the conspiracy, it said.

The case pertains to large-scale irregularities in the disbursement of compensation for land acquired for the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police.

According to the ED investigation, Jai Prakash Gandhi, in collusion with his family members and certain public servants, strategically acquired land falling within the notified highway alignment.

The accused allegedly fragmented the land into small parcels measuring less than 500 square metres each.

This modus operandi was adopted with the deliberate intention of claiming significantly enhanced compensation rates from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The fraudulent scheme enabled the accused and his family to receive compensation of approximately Rs 9.83 crore, whereas the legitimately payable amount was only Rs 56.76 lakh.

This resulted in the generation of proceeds of crime amounting to nearly Rs 9.27 crore.

Further probe revealed that the ill-gotten gains were subsequently laundered and integrated into the legitimate financial system through investments in shares, mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

On April 28, the ED had conducted extensive search operations at multiple premises in Raipur, Abhanpur, and Dhamtari districts.

During the raids, incriminating documents, digital devices, and other critical evidence related to the fraudulent land deals and compensation claims were recovered and seized.