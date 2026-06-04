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Keeta Launches UAE Edition Of“Programme ABAAD” In Collaboration With Khalifa Fund To Support Emirati F&B Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A scalable Keeta-led initiative aiming to benefit enterprises in its first phase across Al Ain
Abu Dhabi, UAE,June 2026: Keeta, the on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, has launched the UAE edition of“Programme ABAAD”, a Keeta-led initiative designed to support Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage sector, to enhance their readiness for growth and expansion within the digital economy. The programme's launch in the UAE follows its development by Keeta as a practical model to support small and medium-sized enterprises, adapted to align with the needs of the local market in the UAE. The name“ABAAD” (أبعاد), inspired by the Arabic concept of broader horizons and new possibilities, reflects the program's ambition to help entrepreneurs and business owners expand their capabilities, strengthen their market presence, and unlock long-term growth opportunities. As part of the program, participating merchants will benefit from:
Abu Dhabi, UAE,June 2026: Keeta, the on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, has launched the UAE edition of“Programme ABAAD”, a Keeta-led initiative designed to support Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage sector, to enhance their readiness for growth and expansion within the digital economy. The programme's launch in the UAE follows its development by Keeta as a practical model to support small and medium-sized enterprises, adapted to align with the needs of the local market in the UAE. The name“ABAAD” (أبعاد), inspired by the Arabic concept of broader horizons and new possibilities, reflects the program's ambition to help entrepreneurs and business owners expand their capabilities, strengthen their market presence, and unlock long-term growth opportunities. As part of the program, participating merchants will benefit from:
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Specialised training modules covering operational excellence, digital growth, customer experience, and commercial optimisation
Access to advanced tools and performance insights to enhance visibility and performance on the Keeta platform
Recognition and certification, including in-app tagging for merchants who successfully complete the programme and demonstrate strong performance throughout the training
International exposure opportunities, where a select group of high-achieving participants will visit Meituan's ecosystem to gain first-hand insights, case studies, and advanced operational expertise
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