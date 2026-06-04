Keeta Launches UAE Edition Of“Programme ABAAD” In Collaboration With Khalifa Fund To Support Emirati F&B Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A scalable Keeta-led initiative aiming to benefit enterprises in its first phase across Al Ain

Abu Dhabi, UAE,June 2026: Keeta, the on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, has launched the UAE edition of“Programme ABAAD”, a Keeta-led initiative designed to support Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage sector, to enhance their readiness for growth and expansion within the digital economy.

The programme's launch in the UAE follows its development by Keeta as a practical model to support small and medium-sized enterprises, adapted to align with the needs of the local market in the UAE.

The name“ABAAD” (أبعاد), inspired by the Arabic concept of broader horizons and new possibilities, reflects the program's ambition to help entrepreneurs and business owners expand their capabilities, strengthen their market presence, and unlock long-term growth opportunities.

Specialised training modules covering operational excellence, digital growth, customer experience, and commercial optimisation Access to advanced tools and performance insights to enhance visibility and performance on the Keeta platform Recognition and certification, including in-app tagging for merchants who successfully complete the programme and demonstrate strong performance throughout the training International exposure opportunities, where a select group of high-achieving participants will visit Meituan's ecosystem to gain first-hand insights, case studies, and advanced operational expertise

As part of the program, participating merchants will benefit from:

His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“The launch of programme Horizon in collaboration with Keeta marks a significant step towards empowering Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain, and enhancing the readiness of their enterprises for growth and competition within a business environment undergoing rapid digital transformation. Through this programme, we aim to empower our members operating in the F&B sector by providing them with practical tools and reliable expertise that help strengthen their digital presence, improve operational efficiency, and support the long-term sustainability of their businesses.

This collaboration reflects Khalifa Fund's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that unlock the potential of Emirati ventures and help them contribute to a more diverse and sustainable economy.”

Lucas Xie, General Manager of Keeta UAE, added:“Programme ABAAD reflects Keeta's commitment to supporting the growth of local businesses across the region. We are proud to launch this initiative in the UAE and collaborate with Khalifa Fund to extend its impact to Emirati entrepreneurs. Through this programme, we aim to support merchants and contribute to a stronger SME ecosystem.”

Programme ABAAD reinforces efforts to strengthen Emirati entrepreneurship and expand the presence of homegrown businesses across modern sales channels.

By combining Keeta's technology-driven capabilities with insights from the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, the initiative provides a scalable pathway for SMEs to grow and access wider market opportunities.

About Khalifa Fund:

Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation under the Government of Abu Dhabi focused on entrepreneurial development. Its mandate is to develop and foster a culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and provide support and assistance through a balanced ecosystem for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the UAE.

The Fund was established in 2007 under Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

About Keeta:

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of“We help people eat better, live better,” Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690 ), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.