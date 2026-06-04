HAMA GULF Highlights Sustainable Innovation And Responsible Consumption On World Environment Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)On the occasion of World Environment Day,is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability by highlighting the measures the company is taking to reduce environmental impact across its products, packaging, operations, and supply chain.

As part of its long-term sustainability roadmap, HAMA is actively reducing dependence on fossil resources and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, recycled materials, and sustainable production processes. Sustainability is embedded throughout the company's operations, from product development and packaging design to logistics and supplier management.

One of HAMA's key environmental commitments is to reduce its direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 60 per cent by 2030. The company has already invested in renewable energy generation at its headquarters in Germany, including solar power installations and energy-efficient infrastructure measures that help reduce its carbon footprint.

As consumer electronics become an increasingly integral part of daily life, the environmental footprint of the accessories that support these devices is often overlooked. From chargers and cables to headphones and mobile accessories, millions of products are purchased every year, making responsible manufacturing and consumption more important than ever.

“World Environment Day serves as an important reminder that sustainability is a shared responsibility,” said“As a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics accessories, we recognise the role our industry plays in shaping a more sustainable future. Through responsible product design, sustainable packaging, climate-conscious operations, and ethical sourcing, we are committed to helping consumers make choices that are better for the planet.”

HAMA GmbH has made significant progress in creating more sustainable packaging solutions. HAMA is systematically transitioning towards plastic-free packaging, increasing the use of recycled raw materials and sourcing cardboard from responsibly managed forests. Packaging designs are being optimized to improve recyclability and reduce unnecessary material use. As part of its commitment to reducing environmental impact, HAMA has dramatically cut the use of blister packaging since 2017 and removed PVC from all remaining plastic packaging.

At the product level, HAMA continues to expand the use of recycled materials while maintaining the quality, durability and safety standards for which German engineering is known. Products carrying the company's Eco-Friendly label meet a broad range of environmental and social criteria, reflecting HAMA's commitment to responsible innovation.

Beyond environmental initiatives, HAMA places strong emphasis on ethical business practices and responsible supply chain management. The company works closely with suppliers and production partners to uphold internationally recognized labour, human rights, and environmental standards, while encouraging continuous improvement in sustainability performance throughout the value chain.

“On, we at HAMA are happy to highlight our company's support for sustainability. We also want to encourage consumers to rethink their purchasing habits and opt for durable, responsibly designed technology accessories that help reduce unnecessary waste while supporting a more sustainable future. HAMA's German roots emphasise quality and durability. Some of our products carry a 30-year warranty! We believe even small, conscious choices can collectively make a significant difference.”added.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for consumers across the Middle East, HAMA remains focused on delivering innovative technology accessories that combine performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

Founded in Germany in 1923, Hama is a leading global accessories brand withand over 20 years. With strong German roots and a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Hama offers one of the industry's widest product ranges across mobile devices, audio, video, photography, computing, gaming, and smart home categories. Hama is dedicated to enhancing everyday life through practical, reliable solutions, trusted technology accessories and sustainable practices. HAMA products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. HAMA Official Website

Founded in Germany in 1923, HAMA is one of the world's leading manufacturers of accessories for consumer electronics, offering one of the industry's broadest product portfolios across mobile devices, audio, video, photography, computing, gaming, and smart home categories. Renowned for German quality and innovation, HAMA products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. Through HAMA Middle East, the company serves consumers and retail partners across the GCC and wider region, delivering technology accessories that combine functionality, reliability and sustainability. For more information, visit HAMA Official Website.