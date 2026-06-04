Dubai Chambers Forms Executive Committee For Agentic AI And Holds Its First Meeting

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori:“The transition towards Agentic AI reflects Dubai's proactive approach to adopting advanced technologies that support a more resilient, sustainable, and innovative economy. The committee is building an integrated framework to support the implementation of the initiative.” H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama:“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position as a global hub for shaping the future by adopting transformative technologies that enhance the competitiveness of vital sectors.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has announced the formation of the Executive Committee for Agentic AI. The move follows the recent launch of an initiative by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aimed at transitioning Dubai's private sector towards Agentic AI.

The committee held its first meeting online recently, which was chaired by H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Chairman of the executive committee, in the presence of H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the executive committee.

Enhancing private sector competitiveness:

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Agentic AI, commented:“We are committed to strengthening Dubai's global leadership, enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector, and ensuring businesses are ready for rapid technological change. The transition towards Agentic AI reflects Dubai's proactive approach to adopting advanced technologies that support a more resilient, sustainable, and innovative economy. By enabling companies to benefit from smart solutions, the programme will enhance operational and administrative capabilities, boost productivity, and unlock new opportunities for growth in future-facing economic sectors.”

His Excellency added:“The committee is building an integrated framework to support the implementation of the initiative. This includes specialised training tracks for Business Councils and Business Groups operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce, incubators for Agentic AI companies, and cooperation with public and private sector partners to accelerate digital transformation across key economic sectors and the wider business community in Dubai.”

A significant step forward:

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olam:stated thatunder the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position as a global hub for shaping the future by adopting transformative technologies that enhance the competitiveness of vital sectors. H.E. Al Olama further highlighted Dubai's focus on building a new ecosystem powered by Agentic AI, reflecting a forward-looking approach to reimagining government operations, keeping pace with global advancements, and anticipating future shifts.

H.E. Al Olamaadded:“This transformation marks a major step toward building a knowledge and technology-driven digital economy. It will foster an intelligent, enabling environment that enhances efficiency, accelerates innovation, and supports the development of advanced AI solutions and more agile, sustainable operating models. In turn, this will strengthen the private sector's ability to harness emerging technologies, support the growth of startups, and further cement Dubai's role as a global hub for developing and exporting next-generation digital technologies and solutions.”

Committee Responsibilities:

The committee will be responsible for approving the plan for specialised training tracks in Agentic AI for Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce as part of the two-year transformation plan. It will also be responsible for designing and establishing incubators for Agentic AI companies supporting the transformation in Dubai, as well as supporting the development of companies specialising in developing and using Agentic AI solutions. The committee's responsibilities also include setting up dedicated support funds to assist selected companies in their transition towards Agentic AI, as well as promoting knowledge sharing and capacity building in the field of Agentic AI within Dubai Chambers.