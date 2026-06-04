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Vietjet Expands International Network With New Routes And Strategic Aviation Infrastructure Developments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 4, 2026 – Vietjet continues to strengthen its international presence through new routes across Asia and Europe, alongside strategic investments in aviation infrastructure. As the airline connects five major Indian cities with Vietnam, these latest developments reinforce Vietnam's position as an increasingly accessible destination for Indian travellers, while supporting the long-term growth of the aviation ecosystem across Asia.
As part of its expansion plans, the airline has announced a new service connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu in the Philippines, linking two important economic and tourism hubs in Southeast Asia. The airline has also announced a direct route between Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations, and Singapore, offering travellers more convenient travel options between the two countries. Both new routes are scheduled to commence operations from December 11, 2026, supporting tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges across ASEAN markets.
Expanding beyond Southeast Asia, Vietjet will also launch a new Hanoi–Prague service via Almaty, Kazakhstan, strengthening connectivity between Vietnam, Central Asia and Europe. The route marks another important milestone in Vietjet's international growth strategy and opens new opportunities for travellers exploring Europe through Vietnam.
In addition to expanding its flight network, Vietjet continues to invest in aviation infrastructure and operational capabilities. The airline has signed an agreement with Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to develop an aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre at U-Tapao International Airport, supporting the long-term growth of the regional aviation industry.
To celebrate its network expansion, Vietjet has launched one of its largest promotional campaigns in 2026, offering 12 million discounted tickets across its network, including direct flights linking Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to key Vietnamese hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Indian travellers can book Eco-class fares from INR11 plus taxes and fees until 9:30 PM on June 7, 2026 (IST). Special promotional fares are also available across Deluxe, SkyBoss and Business classes. Tickets can be booked through Vietjet's website (), the“Vietjet Air” mobile app, and official sales channels worldwide.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
(*) Excluding taxes and fees
(**) Travel periods vary by route. Blackout dates apply. Please refer to vietjetair for details.
As part of its expansion plans, the airline has announced a new service connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu in the Philippines, linking two important economic and tourism hubs in Southeast Asia. The airline has also announced a direct route between Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations, and Singapore, offering travellers more convenient travel options between the two countries. Both new routes are scheduled to commence operations from December 11, 2026, supporting tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges across ASEAN markets.
Expanding beyond Southeast Asia, Vietjet will also launch a new Hanoi–Prague service via Almaty, Kazakhstan, strengthening connectivity between Vietnam, Central Asia and Europe. The route marks another important milestone in Vietjet's international growth strategy and opens new opportunities for travellers exploring Europe through Vietnam.
In addition to expanding its flight network, Vietjet continues to invest in aviation infrastructure and operational capabilities. The airline has signed an agreement with Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to develop an aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre at U-Tapao International Airport, supporting the long-term growth of the regional aviation industry.
To celebrate its network expansion, Vietjet has launched one of its largest promotional campaigns in 2026, offering 12 million discounted tickets across its network, including direct flights linking Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to key Vietnamese hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Indian travellers can book Eco-class fares from INR11 plus taxes and fees until 9:30 PM on June 7, 2026 (IST). Special promotional fares are also available across Deluxe, SkyBoss and Business classes. Tickets can be booked through Vietjet's website (), the“Vietjet Air” mobile app, and official sales channels worldwide.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
(*) Excluding taxes and fees
(**) Travel periods vary by route. Blackout dates apply. Please refer to vietjetair for details.
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