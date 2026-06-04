All-American Car Show With $2,500 Best In Show Prize Headline Event For Celebrate 250 St. Louis

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2026 10:23 am - Classic and Antique Cars Needed For July 4 Celebration

ST. LOUIS, MO - June 3, 2026 - Celebrate Saint Louis will host the first-ever All-American Car Show on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis as part of the official Celebrate Saint Louis – Celebrate 250, the city's largest Independence Day festival and America's 250th birthday celebration.

The free, public car show will feature 100 select American-made antique and classic vehicles. Cash prizes, trophies, and plaques will be awarded, highlighted by a $2,500 grand prize for Best in Show.

Eligible Categories Include:

.Antique (pre-1970)

.Muscle Cars

.Classic (1970s–1990s)

.Custom & Hot Rod

“America's 250th birthday is the perfect moment to celebrate American ingenuity and design,” said Daniel Schmitt, Chairperson of the All-American Car Show.“This car show is a great way to honor that legacy with an outstanding display of classic American automobiles right in the heart of St. Louis.”

Participants will enjoy a prime location at Ballpark Village with large crowds, live music, drone shows, and spectacular fireworks as part of the full day of Celebrate Saint Louis festivities.

Registration is now open, but extremely limited - only 100 vehicles will be accepted. Early registration is strongly encouraged as spots are expected to fill quickly. The registration deadline is Saturday, June 20, 2026.

To register, visit: or email:...

Celebrate 250 marks a once-in-a-generation moment as St. Louis hosts America's 250th birthday celebration on July 3–4, 2026, under the iconic Gateway Arch. This two-day, large-scale event will bring together residents, visitors, and national audiences to honor the nation's semiquincentennial with an unforgettable experience rooted in history, culture, and community.

The celebration will feature live concerts, a nationally broadcast July 4th parade, immersive community and family-friendly activations, and one of the most advanced fireworks and drone shows ever produced on the Mississippi Riverfront. Designed to showcase the spirit and momentum of St. Louis, the event is expected to draw significant regional and national attention.

Backed by more than 45 years of event production experience, Celebrate 250 represents both a tribute to America's past and a bold statement about the future of St. Louis-uniting the community while positioning the city as a premier destination for this historic milestone.