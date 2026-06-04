Litera Foundation 365 Brings AI Powered Client Intelligence Directly Into Microsoft 365

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2026 1:59 pm - Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Foundation 365 delivers AI relationship intelligence integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Outlook, and Teams so lawyers can anticipate and deepen client relationships

CHICAGO?– June 3, 2026?– Litera, the legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, announced that Foundation 365, its AI-powered CRM platform for law firms, is now available across Microsoft 365. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Foundation 365 is central to what Litera calls“GrowthTech,” technology that outpaces traditional business development tools, helping firms grow and deepen client relationships, not just track them.

"Winning new business comes down to knowing where to focus and having the right information at the right time,” said Grant Hewlett, VP, Product for Firm Intelligence at Litera.“Foundation 365 brings client and relationship data directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot so attorneys and business development professionals have the most relevant, accurate information at their fingertips, whether they're preparing for a meeting or on a live client call. Our work with Microsoft is focused on helping firms move faster, stay coordinated, and grow more intentionally."

Foundation 365 delivers the ability to understand and predict the best ways to connect with clients across Microsoft 365 Copilot, Outlook, and Teams. It helps firms answer the questions that win new business: which relationships are strong, which need attention, and who is best to make contact.

Foundation 365 builds on Litera's deep integration across Microsoft 365. Lito, Litera's award-winning Legal AI agent, is embedded in Outlook, Word, web, and Apple iOS - giving lawyers AI-powered relationship knowledge and experience without leaving their existing tools. Litera is a recipient of the 2025–2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award, earned by less than 1% of Microsoft's global partner network.

“Professionals increasingly expect critical business data to be available directly in the flow of work, without the friction of switching between applications or disrupting productivity,” said Karan Nigam, Head of Product Marketing for Agentic Customer Experience at Microsoft.“Through our collaboration with Litera, we're helping legal professionals securely access relationship intelligence and client insights within Microsoft 365. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Copilot integration, Foundation 365 brings actionable intelligence into the tools lawyers use every day, enabling them to identify and act on opportunities more efficiently.”

Keeping firms ahead of new business as it emerges, Foundation 365 is trusted by five of the Global Top 10 Law Firms and more than 4,000 firms worldwide.

“Our goal has always been to make the CRM part of how people work - not a separate tool,” said Lewis Davies, CRM Manager, Womble Bond Dickinson.“Foundation 365 gives each team the flexibility to track relationships and opportunities in the way that suits them. It's raised the bar for the firm and made my life as a CRM manager much easier.”

See Foundation 365 live at Microsoft BUILD, June 2–3, 2026, in San Francisco and online.

For more product information, visit

About Litera?

Litera is the legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, built on 30 years of legal expertise that no AI startup can shortcut, and engineered for the decades ahead. The company combines purpose-built legal technology with Lito, its award-winning Legal AI agent, to Raise The BarTM for the legal profession worldwide. With AI solutions spanning legal drafting, document comparison, contract review, knowledge management, business development, and more, Litera serves over 15,000 global customers and 2.3 million daily users, including 99% of the Am Law 100. Integrated directly into Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace across devices, Litera delivers the right data, in the right place, at the right time - reducing context-switching so lawyers can practice law, not manage tools, while winning more business, driving efficiency and the deeper client relationships that fuel sustainable growth. For more information, visit litera or follow us on LinkedIn.