MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2026 2:11 pm - The DH Citadel Real Estate LLC is now Deepak Hemrajani Inc

Long Island, NY - Deepak Hemrajani, CEO & Broker Owner proudly announces the rebranding of The DH Citadel Real Estate to Deepak Hemrajani Inc., marking an exciting new chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional real estate services.

While the company name is changing, the values, leadership, and client-focused approach that have defined the organization remain firmly in place. The transition reflects the evolution of the brand and aligns more closely with the vision, reputation, and personal commitment that Deepak Hemrajani has built throughout his career.

For nearly twelve years, Deepak has successfully guided buyers, sellers, investors, landlords, and tenants through residential and commercial real estate transactions across Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and New York City.

Known for his transparency, market expertise, and dedication to client success, he has earned the trust of individuals, families, business owners, and high-profile professionals alike.

"Deepak Hemrajani Inc. represents more than a name change-it represents growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our clients," said Deepak Hemrajani. "As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, our mission remains the same: to provide exceptional service, strategic guidance, and results-driven solutions while building lasting relationships with every client we serve."

The new brand will continue to offer comprehensive real estate services, including residential sales, luxury properties, commercial leasing and sales, investment consulting, and personalized concierge-level support. Clients will also continue to benefit from the company's extensive network of industry professionals, including attorneys, mortgage lenders,

contractors, designers, and builders.

The rebranding reflects a forward-thinking vision while honoring the foundation that has made the company successful. Existing clients, business partners, and community members can expect the same trusted service and dedication that have been hallmarks of the organization since its inception.

As Deepak Hemrajani Inc. moves forward, the company remains committed to helping clients achieve their real estate goals while setting a new standard for professionalism, integrity, and excellence in the industry. Your next move starts here #makethatmove

For more information, please contact:

Deepak Hemrajani Inc.

100 Crossways Park Dr W

Suite 100

Woodbury,NY-11797

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