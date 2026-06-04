Franciscan Solutions Launches E-Care - India's Most Trusted ERP For School Management

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 4, 2026 12:03 am - New Delhi-based Franciscan Solutions, trusted by 1,000+ schools, reaffirms its leadership in ERP for school management with e-Care - India's most comprehensive School ERP Software for K-12 institutions.

New Delhi, India - June 2026 - Franciscan Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an ISO 9001:2015 certified education technology company established in 2007, today reaffirmed its leadership in the Indian school technology sector with the continued expansion of e-Care - the company's flagship ERP for school management platform, now trusted by over 1,000 institutions across India.

About the Announcement

With Indian schools facing increasing pressure to modernize administrative operations, improve parent communication, and meet evolving regulatory requirements, the demand for reliable School ERP Software has grown significantly in 2026. Franciscan Solutions' e-Care has responded to this demand by delivering a comprehensive, fully configurable ERP for school management built exclusively for K-12 institutions - not adapted from a generic corporate product.

The platform currently serves schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and all major State Boards, including prestigious clients such as the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), the Vatican Embassy (India and Nepal), and the CBCI Education Society.

The Growing Need for ERP for School Management in India

School administration in India has never been more complex. Rising enrolment numbers, data-aware parents expecting real-time information, and the pressure to maintain accurate records across multiple departments have exposed the limitations of manual processes and disconnected software tools.

Schools that continue to operate on spreadsheets and paper registers face compounding inefficiencies - data fragmentation across departments, communication delays with parents, administrative errors in fee collection and payroll, and management teams making decisions on outdated information.

ERP for school management directly addresses these challenges by centralizing all school operations into one integrated platform where data updates in real time and workflows run automatically.

"The schools that are growing confidently in 2026 are the ones that have invested in systems that actually work together," said a spokesperson for Franciscan Solutions. "e-Care was built specifically so that school administrators can spend less time managing information and more time focused on education."

What e-Care School ERP Software Delivers

Franciscan Solutions' e-Care School ERP Software covers 60+ interconnected modules across every functional area of school operations:

Online Admission Management - Complete enrollment automation from inquiry to payment, with eligibility validation, document collection, interview scheduling, and real-time parent communication handled automatically.

Fee Management - Automated collection, receipt generation, installment tracking, and overdue reminders - with live fee status visible on the management dashboard at all times.

Attendance Management - Real-time tracking for students and staff, with instant parent notifications on absence - no manual entries, no delays.

Payroll Management - Full salary cycle automation including deductions, allowances, and payslip generation - accurate and on time, every month.

Marks & Examination Management - End-to-end examination lifecycle management, from scheduling through result publication.

Library, Accounts, Inventory, Time Management, Health Records, and Seating Management - Every department of the school covered under one platform.

Every module of the ERP for school management platform is fully configurable to match the specific workflows, board requirements, and administrative policies of individual schools.

Verified Results from Schools Across India

The impact of Franciscan's School ERP Software is reflected in consistent feedback from institutions across the country.

Sr. Helen M. D'Costa, Principal of St. Joseph's Convent Senior Secondary School, Bathinda, stated:

"Our admission procedure has become extremely effortless, flawless, and tension-free. I would highly recommend e-Care's Online Admission System."

Br. Solomon Morris, Principal of St. Edmund's School, Shillong, noted after five years of implementation:

"We were able to digitize the entire database, documents, and integrate a virtual classroom environment under a singular entity. Their support and immediate action to resolve support calls immensely helped the teachers, parents, and students."

Mr. Shobhit, Head of School at Sai Millennium School, Bijnor, added:

"We have been using e-Care ERP and e-Care Pro mobile communication application from Franciscan Solutions for the last three years and we are pretty satisfied with their services."



Why Schools Choose Franciscan Solutions

Franciscan Solutions brings nearly two decades of dedicated experience in ERP for school management - a track record that distinguishes it from newer entrants and generic ERP vendors in the Indian market.

Key differentiators include:

Purpose-built for K-12: e-Care was designed from the ground up for Indian schools - not retrofitted from a corporate or retail ERP platform.

Proven at scale: 1,000+ institutions served across India, ranging from single-campus schools to large multi-branch institutions.

Full customization: Every module configurable to the school's specific workflows, board affiliation, and administrative requirements.

Dedicated implementation support: Franciscan's team manages onboarding end-to-end - schools do not go live alone.

Recognised quality: ISO 9001:2015 certified and awarded "Company of the Year 2014" in the e-Communication domain by Silicon India.



Availability and Next Steps

Franciscan Solutions' e-Care School ERP Software is available to schools across India. The company offers a free, no-obligation demonstration for school principals, administrators, and trustees who wish to evaluate the platform against their institution's specific requirements.

Schools interested in learning how ERP for school management can transform their administrative operations are encouraged to contact Franciscan Solutions directly.

Schedule a Free Demo of e-Care School ERP Software Today.

One conversation. Your school's actual workflows. A clear picture of what changes from day one.

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- Property No. 55, Third Floor, Saidulajab, New Delhi – 110030

Limited demo slots available - book early to secure your preferred date.

About Franciscan Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Franciscan Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified education technology company established in 2007 and headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company specializes in ERP for school management and has served over 1,000 institutions across India, including clients affiliated with the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, the Vatican Embassy, and the CBCI Education Society. Franciscan Solutions was recognized as "Company of the Year 2014" in the e-Communication domain by Silicon India. The company's flagship product, e-Care, is one of India's most widely implemented School ERP Software platforms for K-12 institutions.

Media Contact

Franciscan Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Property No. 55, Third Floor, Saidulajab

New Delhi – 110030, India

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