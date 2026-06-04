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Türkiye, Turkmenistan Ink Multi-Point Action Plan To Expand Economic Co-Op

Türkiye, Turkmenistan Ink Multi-Point Action Plan To Expand Economic Co-Op


2026-06-04 09:11:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Türkiye and Turkmenistan have signed a 71-point action plan covering cooperation in areas ranging from trade and investment to energy, transportation, education and industry, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz wrote on his official X account, Trend reports.

The document was signed following the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Ashgabat.

Yılmaz said he held both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev, during which the sides reviewed measures aimed at further developing bilateral relations.

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Trend News Agency

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