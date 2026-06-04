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Kyrgyzstan, Netherlands Explore Strategic Co-Op Across Key Sectors

Kyrgyzstan, Netherlands Explore Strategic Co-Op Across Key Sectors


2026-06-04 09:11:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyzstan and the Netherlands discussed prospects for cooperation across a wide range of areas, with particular emphasis on trade, agriculture, sustainable development, and education, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issues were discussed on June 4, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov and a Dutch delegation led by Eric Weststrate, Director of the Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Abakirov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's interest in further developing relations with the Netherlands and underscored the importance of maintaining an active high-level dialogue.

For his part, Weststrate congratulated the Kyrgyz side on the country's historic election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term and wished it a productive and successful tenure.

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Trend News Agency

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