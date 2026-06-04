China Building World Order Without U.S. Dominance Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The assessment was made by East Asia expert Nataliia Butyrska during a progra hosted by Ihor Dolhov, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, China has already become one of the key global centers of power, while Washington increasingly views Beijing as an equal geopolitical rival.

“The United States has effectively begun to perceive China as an equal state,” Butyrska said.

She stressed that China's leadership promotes the concept of a multipolar world as a model for future international relations.

“A multipolar world is the future model being promoted by China,” the expert noted.

Butyrska added that Beijing does not hide its ambition to expand its global influence, but at the same time is reluctant to assume the level of global responsibility that the United States has carried for decades.

She emphasized that China's main instrument of influence remains its economy, particularly lending to countries in the Global South. At the same time, she noted that Chinese investments and loans always carry Beijing's strategic interests.

Butyrska also pointed to contradictions in China's stance on international law and global security.

“China speaks about the international order, but supports those who are undermining it,” she said.

She added that one of the key global security challenges remains the situation around Taiwan, which is critical not only politically but also technologically.

The expert also noted that Beijing is closely monitoring conflicts in the Middle East and is gradually increasing its influence there while maintaining the image of a responsible international actor.

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According to Butyrska, the world is already entering a new era of global rivalry between the United States and China, the consequences of which will shape international politics, economics, and security in the coming decades.

“China and the United States will determine the future of global trade and logistics,” the expert concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump paid a three-day state visit to China in May.