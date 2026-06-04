Russia Can Launch Up To 100 Ballistic Missiles At Ukraine Per Month Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a response from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) to a request from Ukrainska Pravda, according to Ukrinform.

In light of Russia's recent large-scale attacks involving significant numbers of ballistic missiles, Ukrainska Pravda asked HUR about the current production rates of ballistic weapons in Russia.

According to the intelligence agency, Russia's military-industrial complex plans to deliver up to 700 9M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander operational-tactical missile system in 2026 – the same number as last year. Monthly production remains at approximately 55-60 missiles.

In addition, Russia has more than doubled production of RM-48U missiles for S-300PM/S-400 air defense systems, which are also used against ground targets. More than 480 of these missiles are scheduled for production in 2026, compared with over 200 in 2025. Current monthly output is up to 50 missiles.

Russia also plans to produce up to 60 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles this year.

"Given these production rates, the enemy can use up to 100 ballistic missiles per month against targets on Ukrainian territory while maintaining a stable level of stockpiles," HUR said.

Zelensky says Norway ready to help supply air defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told participants at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Kyiv that Russia is capable of producing around 120 ballistic missiles per month – and that figure refers only to ballistic missiles.

He noted that on June 2, 2026, a single large-scale Russian attack killed 23 people in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials stress that Russian ballistic missiles remain one of the most serious threats in the war. Ukraine continues to urgently need air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic targets.