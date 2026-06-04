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Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Visit Boarding School With Integrated Training No. 11

Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Visit Boarding School With Integrated Training No. 11


2026-06-04 09:11:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva have visited the integrated boarding school No. 11 on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The guests met with the children and presented them with gifts.

At the school, they got acquainted with the art studio called "Gurma". Here, carpets, paintings and sewing samples made by children in need of special care are exhibited.

An entertaining program was also organized at the school. The children presented their handicrafts to the guests.

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AzerNews

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