Michael Gregory

Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Clemson University

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I received my doctorate from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands for a dissertation on Immanuel Kant's republican theory of the state. After that, I was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Edinburgh School of Law, where I worked on a project entitled, "Democracy, Rights and the Rule of Law in a Data-Driven Society". Currently, I am Assistant Professor at Clemson University, where I am Program Director for their Law, Liberty and Justice Pre-Law Program.

–present Assistant Professor, Clemson University

2023 University of Groningen, Phd-Philosophy

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