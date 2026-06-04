Michael Gregory
- Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Clemson University
I received my doctorate from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands for a dissertation on Immanuel Kant's republican theory of the state. After that, I was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Edinburgh School of Law, where I worked on a project entitled, "Democracy, Rights and the Rule of Law in a Data-Driven Society". Currently, I am Assistant Professor at Clemson University, where I am Program Director for their Law, Liberty and Justice Pre-Law Program.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, Clemson University
- 2023 University of Groningen, Phd-Philosophy
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