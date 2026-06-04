Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Michael Gregory

Michael Gregory


2026-06-04 09:10:33
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Clemson University
Profile Articles

I received my doctorate from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands for a dissertation on Immanuel Kant's republican theory of the state. After that, I was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Edinburgh School of Law, where I worked on a project entitled, "Democracy, Rights and the Rule of Law in a Data-Driven Society". Currently, I am Assistant Professor at Clemson University, where I am Program Director for their Law, Liberty and Justice Pre-Law Program.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Clemson University
Education
  • 2023 University of Groningen, Phd-Philosophy

The Conversation

MENAFN04062026000199003603ID1111211679



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search