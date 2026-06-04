Madison Stevens

Assistant Professor of Earth Sciences, Montana State University

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I study the relationships between people, place, and wildlife, seeking to understand what enables sustainable and equitable human-environment dynamics. My research leverages multiple social science methods to explore how and why communities engage in environmental stewardship and restoration under conditions of changing climate, governance, and livelihoods. This work contributes to geographic theory and practice related to: 1) human-wildlife coexistence in working landscapes; 2) the political ecology of ecosystem restoration; and 3) knowledge co-production and collaborative processes. Across rural and Indigenous geographies, I work closely with community partners to address questions that are relevant to environmental decision-makers on the ground. I also participate in regional and global evidence synthesis efforts to leverage place-base insights in assessments of environmental change.

Ongoing research areas:

- Tribal-led buffalo (bison) restoration (including in partnership with members of the Blackfoot Confederacy)

- Human-wildlife coexistence in working landscapes in Montana

- Wildlife restoration, connectivity, and institutional fragmentation in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

- Ethical and responsible co-authorship with community partners

- Community forest governance in the Indian Himalayas (Uttarakhand, India)

–present Assistant Professor of Earth Sciences, Montana State University

Experience