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Sativa Banks

Sativa Banks


2026-06-04 09:10:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Post-Doctoral Scholar, Centers for Violence Prevention, University of California, Davis
Profile Articles

Sativa Banks investigates the links between intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexual and reproductive health outcomes with a focus on how violence exacerbates health disparities. Through her work, she advocates for policies that address the structural determinants of health. She is most excited to develop community-centered interventions that empower vulnerable populations, promote health equity and advance violence prevention efforts.

Banks is trained in public health with an emphasis on social policy, sexual health, reproductive governance, and healthy equity.

Experience
  • –present Post-Doctoral Scholar, Centers for Violence Prevention, University of California, Davis

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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