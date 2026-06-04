(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2026 June 04, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: TMX Group Limited Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today announced May 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX). All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Volume 14,394,745,046 15,008,056,755 11,998,474,004 Value $ 413,167,310,072 $ 412,856,267,250 $301,837,044,746 Transactions 31,045,063 31,548,686 23,594,803







Daily Averages





Volume 719.7 million 714.7 million 571.4 million Value $20,658.4 million $19,659.8 million $14,373.2 million Transactions 1,552,253 1,502,318 1,123,562

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 84,615,907,102 62,710,282,177 +34.9 Value $ 2,188,202,179,472 $1,593,411,622,408 +37.3 Transactions 169,722,655 128,083,799 +32.5







Daily Averages





Volume 821.5 million 603.0 million +36.2 Value $21,244.7 million $15,321.3 million +38.7 Transactions 1,647,793 1,231,575 +33.8

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Volume 9,795,028,878 10,113,076,360 8,160,147,119 Value $393,624,547,786 $394,000,105,156 $283,149,928,864 Transactions 27,187,347 27,740,459 21,024,337 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 34,769.14 33,964.33 26,175.05







Daily Averages





Volume 489.8 million 481.6 million 388.6 million Value $19,681.2 million $18,761.9 million $13,483.3 million Transactions 1,359,367 1,320,974 1,001,159

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 53,093,150,470 41,669,395,650 +27.4 Value $ 2,066,974,613,762 $1,472,054,656,648 +40.4 Transactions 145,806,802 112,791,185 +29.3







Daily Averages





Volume 515.5 million 400.7 million +28.7 Value $20,067.7 million $14,154.4 million +41.8 Transactions 1,415,600 1,084,531 +30.5

TSX Venture Exchange *



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Volume 3,737,226,075 3,963,495,340 2,820,818,862 Value $ 3,653,803,466 $ 3,842,314,992 $1,541,178,178 Transactions 1,753,088 1,857,071 761,917 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 1,011.51 994.87 694.40







Daily Averages





Volume 186.9 million 188.7 million 134.3 million Value $182.7 million $183.0 million $73.4 million Transactions 87,654 88,432 36,282

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 25,332,313,872 14,709,393,198 +72.2 Value $ 25,367,019,672 $7,498,524,133 +238.3 Transactions 11,499,298 3,899,096 +194.9







Daily Averages





Volume 245.9 million 141.4 million +73.9 Value $246.3 million $72.1 million +241.6 Transactions 111,644 37,491 +197.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Volume 834,794,649 897,177,320 994,093,615 Value $ 15,126,724,276 $ 14,167,792,150 $16,631,931,364 Transactions 1,985,319 1,816,210 1,750,106







Daily Averages





Volume 41.7 million 42.7 million 47.3 million Value $756.3 million $674.7 million $792.0 million Transactions 99,266 86,486 83,338

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 6,013,919,385 6,200,293,339 -3.0 Value $ 91,767,602,393 $110,854,626,585 -17.2 Transactions 11,756,013 11,071,184 +6.2







Daily Averages





Volume 58.4 million 59.6 million -2.1 Value $890.9 million $1,065.9 million -16.4 Transactions 114,136 106,454 +7.2

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Volume 27,695,444 34,307,735 23,414,408 Value $ 762,234,544 $ 846,054,952 $514,006,340 Transactions 119,309 134,946 58,443







Daily Averages





Volume 1.4 million 1.6 million 1.1 million Value $38.1 million $40.3 million $24.5 million Transactions 5,965 6,426 2,783

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 176,523,375 131,199,990 +34.5 Value $ 4,092,943,645 $3,003,815,042 +36.3 Transactions 660,542 322,334 +104.9







Daily Averages





Volume 1.7 million 1.3 million +35.9 Value $39.7 million $28.9 million +37.6 Transactions 6,413 3,099 +106.9

Montreal Exchange



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 24,965,353 19,796,482 19,212,748 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,641,112 31,615,580 28,241,797

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 114,098,812 101,337,430 +12.6 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,641,112 28,241,797 +19.1

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of May 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

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Source: TMX Group Limited