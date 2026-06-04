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TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2026


2026-06-04 09:06:47
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2026

June 04, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: TMX Group Limited

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today announced May 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *


 May 2026 April 2026 May 2025
Volume 14,394,745,046 15,008,056,755 11,998,474,004
Value $ 413,167,310,072 $ 412,856,267,250 $301,837,044,746
Transactions 31,045,063 31,548,686 23,594,803


Daily Averages


Volume 719.7 million 714.7 million 571.4 million
Value $20,658.4 million $19,659.8 million $14,373.2 million
Transactions 1,552,253 1,502,318 1,123,562

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
Volume 84,615,907,102 62,710,282,177 +34.9
Value $ 2,188,202,179,472 $1,593,411,622,408 +37.3
Transactions 169,722,655 128,083,799 +32.5


Daily Averages


Volume 821.5 million 603.0 million +36.2
Value $21,244.7 million $15,321.3 million +38.7
Transactions 1,647,793 1,231,575 +33.8

Toronto Stock Exchange


 May 2026 April 2026 May 2025
Volume 9,795,028,878 10,113,076,360 8,160,147,119
Value $393,624,547,786 $394,000,105,156 $283,149,928,864
Transactions 27,187,347 27,740,459 21,024,337
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 34,769.14 33,964.33 26,175.05


Daily Averages


Volume 489.8 million 481.6 million 388.6 million
Value $19,681.2 million $18,761.9 million $13,483.3 million
Transactions 1,359,367 1,320,974 1,001,159

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
Volume 53,093,150,470 41,669,395,650 +27.4
Value $ 2,066,974,613,762 $1,472,054,656,648 +40.4
Transactions 145,806,802 112,791,185 +29.3


Daily Averages


Volume 515.5 million 400.7 million +28.7
Value $20,067.7 million $14,154.4 million +41.8
Transactions 1,415,600 1,084,531 +30.5

TSX Venture Exchange *


 May 2026 April 2026 May 2025
Volume 3,737,226,075 3,963,495,340 2,820,818,862
Value $ 3,653,803,466 $ 3,842,314,992 $1,541,178,178
Transactions 1,753,088 1,857,071 761,917
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 1,011.51 994.87 694.40


Daily Averages


Volume 186.9 million 188.7 million 134.3 million
Value $182.7 million $183.0 million $73.4 million
Transactions 87,654 88,432 36,282

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
Volume 25,332,313,872 14,709,393,198 +72.2
Value $ 25,367,019,672 $7,498,524,133 +238.3
Transactions 11,499,298 3,899,096 +194.9


Daily Averages


Volume 245.9 million 141.4 million +73.9
Value $246.3 million $72.1 million +241.6
Transactions 111,644 37,491 +197.8

TSX Alpha Exchange


 May 2026 April 2026 May 2025
Volume 834,794,649 897,177,320 994,093,615
Value $ 15,126,724,276 $ 14,167,792,150 $16,631,931,364
Transactions 1,985,319 1,816,210 1,750,106


Daily Averages


Volume 41.7 million 42.7 million 47.3 million
Value $756.3 million $674.7 million $792.0 million
Transactions 99,266 86,486 83,338

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
Volume 6,013,919,385 6,200,293,339 -3.0
Value $ 91,767,602,393 $110,854,626,585 -17.2
Transactions 11,756,013 11,071,184 +6.2


Daily Averages


Volume 58.4 million 59.6 million -2.1
Value $890.9 million $1,065.9 million -16.4
Transactions 114,136 106,454 +7.2

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK


 May 2026 April 2026 May 2025
Volume 27,695,444 34,307,735 23,414,408
Value $ 762,234,544 $ 846,054,952 $514,006,340
Transactions 119,309 134,946 58,443


Daily Averages


Volume 1.4 million 1.6 million 1.1 million
Value $38.1 million $40.3 million $24.5 million
Transactions 5,965 6,426 2,783

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
Volume 176,523,375 131,199,990 +34.5
Value $ 4,092,943,645 $3,003,815,042 +36.3
Transactions 660,542 322,334 +104.9


Daily Averages


Volume 1.7 million 1.3 million +35.9
Value $39.7 million $28.9 million +37.6
Transactions 6,413 3,099 +106.9

Montreal Exchange


 May 2026 April 2026 May 2025
Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 24,965,353 19,796,482 19,212,748
Open Interest (Contracts) 33,641,112 31,615,580 28,241,797

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
Volume (Contracts) 114,098,812 101,337,430 +12.6
Open Interest (Contracts) 33,641,112 28,241,797 +19.1

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of May 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TMX Group Limited

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