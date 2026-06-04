MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Noble Plains Uranium Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource at Duck Creek, Wyoming

June 04, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.

Highlights

NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ and at , on the Company's maiden uranium resource at Duck Creek of 4,290,000 tons in the Indicated Category grading 0.062 %U3O8 for 5.32 million pounds and 839,000 tons in the Inferred Category grading 0.09% U3O8 for 1.04 million pounds. Resource exceeded its own prior Exploration Target by 30% on grade and 40% on grade × thickness (GT) versus the upper limit of the prior Exploration Target – the full technical report details the methodology and data underpinning these results. Roughly half the mineralized trend remains undrilled: the 148-hole, 2.5-mile program that generated this resource leaves approximately 2.75 miles of additional strike with a defined Exploration Target in place Prime real estate in a world-class uranium address: Duck Creek is flanked by projects owned by Cameco Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp., two of the largest uranium companies in North America

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) (" Noble Plains " or the " Company ") a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to confirm the filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report underpinning its maiden mineral resource estimate at the Duck Creek Uranium Project, as initially announced on April 23, 2026.

"In filing the full technical report, the data is now in the public domain for investors, analysts, and institutions to review. We're proud of what WWC's independent work confirms: a resource that beat its own Exploration Target on every key metric, on roughly half of the land we now hold. This is a starting point, not a finish line. With approximately 2.75 miles of additional trend untested, we intend to keep building on this foundation," stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium.

The complete technical document, authored by independent Qualified Person Christopher McDowell, P.G. of WWC Engineering, is now publicly available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website, providing full transparency into the data, methodology, and upside that defines Duck Creek. National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Duck Creek Uranium Project, Converse County, Wyoming, USA" has been filed on SEDAR+ ( ).

Table 1: Duck Creek Mineral Resource Estimate – as of 12 February 2026:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Notes: ISR resources were determined using the GT Sum Contour Method and met the following criteria:

Based on grade cutoff of 0.020% eU3O8, a grade x thickness (GT) cutoff of 0.20 GT and a one-foot minimum intercept thickness. Intercept data within the "E" Sand was combined and summed together to calculate a GT sum used for classified resource calculations. Indicated and Inferred mineral resources as defined in Section 1.2 of NI 43-101 (the CIM Definition Standards [CIM Council, 2014]). All reported resources occur below the static water table. Average grades are calculated as weighted averages.

Furthermore, an Exploration Target for the Project is estimated at between 941 and 1,021 thousand tons grading between 0.020% and 0.052% U3O8. The Exploration Target was prepared by WWC Engineering and is based on historical Kerr-McGee drill hole intercept data and trend mapping covering approximately 2.75 miles of mineralized strike on the Company's expanded claim position that lies outside of, and along strike from, the area covered by the maiden mineral resource estimate. The lower and upper limits of the tonnage and grade ranges were derived by applying the GT Sum Contour Method to the historical intercept dataset, using the same parameters adopted for the maiden resource estimate: a grade cutoff of 0.020% eU3O8, a GT cutoff of 0.20, and a one-foot minimum intercept thickness, with tonnage calculated using a bulk density of 16.6 ft3/ton. The Exploration Target relates exclusively to the Wasatch Formation and does not include any potential of the underlying Fort Union Formation.

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as exploration in these areas is insufficient to estimate a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The filing of this technical report marks the completion of a foundational chapter for Duck Creek and sets the stage for the Company's anticipated 2026 drill program, which will target conversion of the Exploration Target into resources and extension of the mineralized strike length. The project has potential to host mineralization in the deeper Fort Union Formation, an entirely separate horizon not included in the maiden resource estimate, representing what the Company believes to be an additional growth vector at Duck Creek.

Qualified Person

Christopher McDowell, P.G., a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (Member No. 4311521), Project Manager at WWC Engineering, is the QP as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) – the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

For further information, please contact: Drew Zimmerman: (778) 686-0973

Website:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.