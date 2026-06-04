MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Orange Auto Insurance Announces Alicia Bello as New Claims Manager

June 04, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Orange Auto Insurance, Inc., Subsidiary of HPN Holdings, Inc. Appoints Alicia Bello as its Claims Manager. In this role, Bello will oversee claims operations, litigation management, regulatory compliance, and strategic process improvements as the company continues to expand its presence in the insurance marketplace.

Bello brings more than 15 years of insurance claims, litigation, and operational leadership experience in the South Florida market to Orange. Most recently, she served as Liability Manager for Pearl Holding Group (Ocean Harbor Insurance), where she supervised multiple liability teams, managed multi-state casualty litigation, implemented operational efficiencies, and played a key role in Guidewire INOW system optimization.

Prior to Pearl Holding Group (Ocean Harbor Insurance), Bello held several claims leadership and litigation-focused claims positions with United Auto Insurance, where she supervised high-volume property damage and first-party litigation inventories involving thousands of claims and hundreds of lawsuits across multiple states. Alicia has worked at another non-standard start up in Florida, Responsive Insurance, helping that carrier from its start to rapid stage growth in the Florida market.

"Alicia's deep claims expertise, leadership background, and commitment to operational excellence make her an outstanding addition to our organization," said Orange CEO Dean Kozlowski, "Her experience managing complex litigation, improving workflows, and building high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our vision for continued growth and superior claims service."

"I am excited to join Orange and contribute to the company's growth and commitment to policyholders," said Bello. "I look forward to working with the team to continue delivering efficient, compliant, and customer-focused claims solutions."

Orange welcomes Bello to its leadership team and looks forward to the expertise and innovation she brings to the organization.

About Orange Auto Insurance

Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange") is a non-standard automobile insurance company and managing general agency focused on identifying and exploiting hard-market opportunities that offer the potential for above-market returns. Orange delivers a simplified, technology-focused sales, underwriting, and claims platform designed to improve efficiency, pricing accuracy, and communication across the insurance value chain.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets-listed company trading under the symbol KICK. The Company's strategy is to acquire and grow premier operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

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Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.