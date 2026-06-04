Suominen Corporation Manager's Transaction: Charles Héaulmé

Suominen Corporation June 4, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)

Charles Héaulmé has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on June 1, 2026:



Total amount 137 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.01

Acquisitions on June 2, 2026:



Total amount 40 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.00

Acquisitions on June 3, 2026:



Total amount 4124 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.03

Acquisitions in total:



Total amount 4301 shares Volume weighted average price EUR 1.03





Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Charles Héaulmé

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 159560/5/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 1.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 1.01 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 40 Volume weighted average price: 1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4124 Unit price: 1.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4124 Volume weighted average price: 1.03 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, Suominen Corporation, tel +358 (0)40 593 6854

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at .