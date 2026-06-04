Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Oculis Holding AG (OCS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oculis Holding AG claimed its macular edema eyedrop, OSC-01,“works” and was“biologically... approved.” A few months later, the Company announced the trials had failed to achieve statistical significance.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who held Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ: OCS) stock lost more than 23% of their investment in a single session after the company disclosed that Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials for OCS-01 failed to meet the primary endpoint in diabetic macular edema -- and that it would not pursue an FDA filing for the indication. Those who suffered losses on OCS are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Weeks before the share-price collapse, Oculis's CEO Riad Sherif suggested to investors that the only risk that remained in the Diamond study was in their execution, as Oculis“know[s] that it works,” highlighting that“[i[n terms of biology, actually, its approved.” Investors who purchased shares through or after that offering absorbed the full impact of the subsequent 23.42% decline.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Oculis and certain of its officers and directors may have violated federal securities laws.

OCS shareholders who lost money are encouraged to click here to discuss their rights with the firm. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the OCS Investigation

Q: How much did OCS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 23% in a single session after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 DIAMOND trials for OCS-01 failed to meet the primary endpoint in diabetic macular edema and that the company would not pursue an FDA filing for the DME indication.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OCS investigation? A: Investors who purchased OCS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OCS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my OCS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OCS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171