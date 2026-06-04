Oris Commemorates Lou Gehrig Day With A Limited Edition Timepiece And League Wide Support Of ALS Causes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, June 2nd the baseball world celebrated“Lou Gehrig Day” throughout the league. In honor of the day, Oris released the third in its series of baseball collaborations with the Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watch. This 2,130 piece limited edition Big Crown Pointer Date model honors the legendary 'Iron Horse' and his consecutive game streak (of 2,130 games). It also helps support global awareness of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation.

For the launch, on June 2nd, Oris hosted international media outlets and journalists at Yankee Stadium for a special day of events which included a press conference with Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone. This culminated with the global release of the Oris Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watch.

On“Lou Gehrig Day”, 15 out of the 30 active MLB managers supported this special day by wearing their personal Oris Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watches. They are as follows:

Aaron Boone New York Yankees

Carlos Mendoza New York Mets

Derek Shelton Minnesota Twins

AJ Hinch Detroit Tigers

Craig Albernaz Baltimore Orioles

John Schneider Toronto Blue Jays

Oli Marmol St Louis Cardinals

Joe Espada Houston Astros

Kurt Suzuki Los Angeles Angels

Skip Schumaker Texas Rangers

Will Venable Chicago White Sox

Warren Schaeffer Colorado Rockies

Blake Butera Washington Nationals

Clayton McCollough Miami Marlins

Don Mattingly Philadelphia Phillies

In addition to the managers wearing the watch during their games, Oris donated select Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watches to The Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation and ALS United of Greater New York, which will be used for future charity auctions and special events.

“Oris is deeply honored at the opportunity to collaborate with the Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation and the New York Yankees for the launch of the Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watch. This 2,130 piece limited edition is a fitting tribute to an icon of sport. Beyond being a great watch, it supports critical research into ALS, for which there is still no known cure.” – V.J. Geronimo, CEO – The Americas, Oris

“This beautiful Oris watch reflects the same quiet strength, understated excellence, and endurance that defined Lou Gehrig. In a world of flashy excess, it is a remarkably well-done and tasteful tribute to Lou. We are delighted to partner with Oris. Their support means a great deal to families facing ALS and other public health challenges.” – John Howell, President - Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation

ABOUT THE WATCH / PRESS ASSETS

The new Lou Gehrig Limited Edition is sized at 40mm and comes with both a baseball glove leather strap, and a NATO strap in Gehrig's jersey colors. The watch comes in a commemorative box and includes a special baseball card.

The watch is available now. Pricing is $2,850 USD and 3,900 CDN. The watch is limited to 2,130 pieces which celebrates Gehrig's consecutive game streak.

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