Oris Commemorates Lou Gehrig Day With A Limited Edition Timepiece And League Wide Support Of ALS Causes
For the launch, on June 2nd, Oris hosted international media outlets and journalists at Yankee Stadium for a special day of events which included a press conference with Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone. This culminated with the global release of the Oris Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watch.
On“Lou Gehrig Day”, 15 out of the 30 active MLB managers supported this special day by wearing their personal Oris Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watches. They are as follows:
Aaron Boone New York Yankees
Carlos Mendoza New York Mets
Derek Shelton Minnesota Twins
AJ Hinch Detroit Tigers
Craig Albernaz Baltimore Orioles
John Schneider Toronto Blue Jays
Oli Marmol St Louis Cardinals
Joe Espada Houston Astros
Kurt Suzuki Los Angeles Angels
Skip Schumaker Texas Rangers
Will Venable Chicago White Sox
Warren Schaeffer Colorado Rockies
Blake Butera Washington Nationals
Clayton McCollough Miami Marlins
Don Mattingly Philadelphia Phillies
In addition to the managers wearing the watch during their games, Oris donated select Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watches to The Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation and ALS United of Greater New York, which will be used for future charity auctions and special events.
“Oris is deeply honored at the opportunity to collaborate with the Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation and the New York Yankees for the launch of the Lou Gehrig Limited Edition watch. This 2,130 piece limited edition is a fitting tribute to an icon of sport. Beyond being a great watch, it supports critical research into ALS, for which there is still no known cure.” – V.J. Geronimo, CEO – The Americas, Oris
“This beautiful Oris watch reflects the same quiet strength, understated excellence, and endurance that defined Lou Gehrig. In a world of flashy excess, it is a remarkably well-done and tasteful tribute to Lou. We are delighted to partner with Oris. Their support means a great deal to families facing ALS and other public health challenges.” – John Howell, President - Lou and Eleanor Gehrig Family Foundation
ABOUT THE WATCH / PRESS ASSETS
The new Lou Gehrig Limited Edition is sized at 40mm and comes with both a baseball glove leather strap, and a NATO strap in Gehrig's jersey colors. The watch comes in a commemorative box and includes a special baseball card.
The watch is available now. Pricing is $2,850 USD and 3,900 CDN. The watch is limited to 2,130 pieces which celebrates Gehrig's consecutive game streak.
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