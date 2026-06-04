Mission Impossible? Passengers Try To Squeeze Giant Metal Box Into Train Coach, Internet In Splits (WATCH Viral Video)

Whether it's strange passenger antics, inventive travel tips, or unforeseen occurrences captured on camera, videos from Indian train stations regularly garner attention online. A group of people trying to carry a large package aboard a passenger train is seen in a new viral video that has been added to that list. Social media users have responded to the video in a variety of ways, with many finding the travellers' tenacity amusing. Some praised the initiative as a typical display of Indian "jugaad" and perseverance, while others questioned its viability.

In the now-viral footage, several individuals are seen gathered near a stationary train at a railway station. Their mission appears simple: get a large box inside the coach. However, the package is so bulky that it struggles to fit through the narrow doorway.

The group repeatedly changes the box's angle, turning and pushing it from different sides in hopes of squeezing it through the entrance. Internet users have been amused by the box's refusal to comply despite their combined efforts. The dramatic fight ends abruptly when a lady intervenes after many failed tries, raises the box over her head, and takes it away down the platform.

Instagram user @Razanagnostic posted the video, which immediately went viral. The caption on the photo, which said, "There are so many brilliant people in our country, if they had their way, they could even put an elephant on a train," provided even more humour.

Watch Viral Video

कितने तेजस्वी लोग हैं हमारे देश के अंदर , इनका बस चले तो हाथी को भी ट्रेन में बैठा दे twitter/z6WQfPqPcG

- RAJENDRA (@Razanagnostic) June 3, 2026

How Did Netizens React?

The witty remark resonated with viewers, helping the video spread rapidly across social media platforms. As the video became viral, people made amusing comments in the comment box.

A commenter joked,“Man, one should at least consider that this is a passenger train, not a goods train.” Another person said, "They can't see that the door is small and the luggage is much larger."

A third commenter quipped,“It seems they were planning to transport the entire house by train.” Someone else added, "If they had their way, they would even tie a box on top of the train."