Zensors Physical AI Enables TSA's New Standard For Real-Time Passenger Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zensors AI announced today it has partnered with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to provide its Physical AI platform to automate the capture of critical passenger throughput data at security checkpoints to improve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience by providing a TSA Real Time Wait Time. Physical AI is now being used to augment processes in real time using advanced metrics like time taken to screen a passenger's bag, the number of passengers processed every minute and search rates, and provides TSA headquarters with a live situational view across airports.

With the proliferation of screening technologies and configurations, capturing the necessary rates and standards data that define the staffing and security equipment requirements across checkpoints nationwide has become increasingly complex. TSA released a solicitation to competitively procure an innovative, commercial product to automate this process. TSA awarded a contract to Zensors whose Physical AI solution and AI Agents are already used across airports worldwide.

The Zensors Physical AI platform called Hologram leverages its foundation model on existing airport security cameras to provide real-time process tracking that was previously a manual workflow. AI then delivers automated actions such as opening and closing security lanes, allocating TSA and airport staff and AI agents that dynamically guide passengers to optimize operations and reduce passenger wait times.

"We are thrilled to partner with TSA on this transformative initiative," said Anuraag Jain, CEO of Zensors. "Our AI platform enables the rapid deployment of Physical AI to modernize TSA checkpoints, helping TSA advance its capabilities nationwide with continuous, accurate insights.”

TSA has established "TSA Real Time Wait Time" requirements, a standardized way for airports to provide predicted and historical wait times for passengers from queue entry to exit. Airports using an AI solution such as Zensors AI that meets the specific Functional Requirements will be authorized to display the official TSA Real Time Wait Time mark indicating that they are delivering the most accurate and best passenger experience through security checkpoints.

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is amongst the first to deploy the Zensors AI platform at all of its security checkpoints with "TSA Real Time Wait Time" available to customers. The Physical AI solution is already showing early impact on real-time situational awareness and has enabled proactive planning of the summer travel and events.

Zensors is actively working with several other major airports to deploy the Hologram solution to support the rollout of this new program to deliver an enhanced, consistent passenger experience and improve airport and TSA operations.

For more information about Zensors AI, please visit

About Zensors AI: Zensors AI builds foundation models and spatial ontologies for the physical world, transforming video, sensor, and semi-structured operational data into real-time, actionable intelligence for mission-critical industries. Its Physical AI platform understands people, assets, processes, and spaces as they move through complex environments, enabling enterprises to automate real world work at scale. Zensors is deployed across airports and mass transit hubs in multiple countries. For more information, visit .

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