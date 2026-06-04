403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Slams US Over Tiananmen Anniversary Statement
(MENAFN) Beijing fired back at Washington on Thursday, demanding the US "stop inciting ideological confrontation" after Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown — reigniting one of the most politically charged fault lines in US-China relations.
"We urge the US side to act on the commitment of respecting China and Chinese people, stop inciting ideological confrontation and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of democracy and human rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing Thursday.
The sharp rebuke followed Rubio's Wednesday statement, in which the top American diplomat invoked the memory of those who died in the 1989 crackdown. "No amount of censorship can erase the past. Those who sacrificed to uphold their unalienable rights of free expression and peaceful assembly will be vindicated someday," Rubio said.
Mao dismissed the remarks as "erroneous," characterizing them as "a distortion of historical facts, vilification of China's political system and development path, and interference in China's internal affairs" — language that drew Beijing's "strong deplorement and firm opposition." She insisted the Chinese government had long reached a "clear conclusion" on what she described as the "political disturbance" of the late 1980s.
"No country or force in the world can stop the Chinese people from forging ahead," she added.
The protests that culminated in the Tiananmen Square massacre began on April 15, 1989, and were violently suppressed on June 4, when Beijing deployed military forces to retake the square. Nearly 300 people were killed and 7,000 injured, including soldiers — a death toll China has never officially acknowledged. US-China relations deteriorated sharply in the crackdown's aftermath, a wound that flares anew each year as the anniversary approaches.
"We urge the US side to act on the commitment of respecting China and Chinese people, stop inciting ideological confrontation and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of democracy and human rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing Thursday.
The sharp rebuke followed Rubio's Wednesday statement, in which the top American diplomat invoked the memory of those who died in the 1989 crackdown. "No amount of censorship can erase the past. Those who sacrificed to uphold their unalienable rights of free expression and peaceful assembly will be vindicated someday," Rubio said.
Mao dismissed the remarks as "erroneous," characterizing them as "a distortion of historical facts, vilification of China's political system and development path, and interference in China's internal affairs" — language that drew Beijing's "strong deplorement and firm opposition." She insisted the Chinese government had long reached a "clear conclusion" on what she described as the "political disturbance" of the late 1980s.
"No country or force in the world can stop the Chinese people from forging ahead," she added.
The protests that culminated in the Tiananmen Square massacre began on April 15, 1989, and were violently suppressed on June 4, when Beijing deployed military forces to retake the square. Nearly 300 people were killed and 7,000 injured, including soldiers — a death toll China has never officially acknowledged. US-China relations deteriorated sharply in the crackdown's aftermath, a wound that flares anew each year as the anniversary approaches.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment