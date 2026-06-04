Fate Therapeutics Showcases Data From FT819 And FT839 Programs At The European Congress Of Rheumatology Annual Meeting
|Safety Parameter
|Incidence, n (%) (N=16) 1,2
|CRS (Grades 1-2)
|4 (25.0)
|CRS (Grade ≥3)
|0
|ICANS
|0
|GvHD
|0
|Hypogammaglobulinemia
|0
|Dose Limiting Toxicity
|0
|Grade ≥3 Adverse Events (any)
|6 (37.5)
|Infection (Grade ≥3)*
|3 (18.8)
|Cytopenia (Grade ≥3)†
|3 (18.8)
- Clinical Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index-2K (cSLEDAI-2K): As shown in the cSLEDAI-2K panel of Figure 4 from the presentation, disease activity scores declined rapidly within the first few months following infusion and remained consistently low through post-treatment follow-up. Preliminary data shows that FT819 demonstrated clinical efficacy with both conditioning arms, while the bendamustine conditioning arm demonstrated the greatest and most sustained reductions in disease activity, reflecting durable control of overall lupus disease activity. Urine Protein-to-Creatinine Ratio (UPCr, Lupus Nephritis): The UPCr panel of Figure 4 shows a rapid decrease in proteinuria within the first few months, with bendamustine-treated patients exhibiting the most pronounced and sustained decrease. Physician Global Assessment (PGA): The PGA panel of Figure 4 shows a reduction in physician-rated global disease activity that was maintained over time, corroborating the improvements seen in the other disease measures and reflecting sustained physician-assessed improvement in overall disease status. FACIT-Fatigue: As plotted in the FACIT-Fatigue panel of Figure 4, scores rose from a baseline in the severe-fatigue range (below the threshold of 30) into the non-severe range and were sustained over follow-up visits, indicating a meaningful and lasting reduction in fatigue burden, an observation that is not often seen with other treatments. Glucocorticoid reduction: Of 10 patients entering the trial on background glucocorticoids with ≥1 month of follow-up, 7 achieved a dose of ≤5 mg/day, 5 of whom discontinued steroids altogether.
Figure 4 [from presentation]– Disease Activity Measures Among SLE patients in Regimen A With at Least 1-Month Follow-up
- Effective B-Cell Depletion and Reset Towards a Healthier Repertoire: The data also showed deep and durable B-cell depletion following treatment with FT819 across all analyzed patients in Regimen A, with reconstitution suggesting a reset of the pathogenic B-cell repertoire. The remodeling depicts depletion of circulating B cells following treatment with the reconstituting compartment shifting toward a less-differentiated naïve phenotype and reduced switched-memory population. B-cell reset after FT819 treatment was further confirmed by B-cell receptor sequencing demonstrating a 74–96% reduction in the top 50 most expanded clones at baseline in all patients analyzed (n=5). Critically, these dominant clones did not reappear at any timepoint analyzed out to 12 months, suggesting durable elimination of the pathogenic B-cell landscape. The data also showed FT819's capacity to eliminate B-cells outside of peripheral blood and in tissue. FT819 with bendamustine conditioning drove deeper, more consistent B-cell depletion and greater FT819 expansion compared to cyclophosphamide. Furthermore, no loss of vaccine titers was observed in tested patients in which tetanus toxoid, measles, and mumps IgG titers were unchanged following treatment, indicating that protective humoral immunity was preserved.
Fate Therapeutics also presented preclinical data for FT839, its next-generation off-the-shelf dual-CAR T-cell product candidate.
Title: Off-the-Shelf Dual-CAR T-Cell Therapy: Targeting B and T Cells in Autoimmune Disease Without Preconditioning
Preclinical Results: FT839 Exhibits Potent, Selective, and Durable Activity in Rheumatoid Arthritis without the Need for Conditioning Chemotherapy
- Targeting B-cell lineage (CD19) and activated immune cells (CD38) is a comprehensive approach to treating multicellular autoimmune diseases.
- Generated from a multiplexed engineered clonal master cell bank, FT839 is a dual-CAR T cell targeting CD19 and CD38 and capable of being manufactured at large-scale in a consistent and uniform manner.
- In cytotoxicity assays against healthy donor and rheumatoid arthritis patient peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), FT839 selectively eliminated CD19+CD38+/− B cells, CD19lowCD38+ plasmablasts, CD19−CD38+ plasma cells, and CD38+ activated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, while demonstrating no cytotoxicity against non-activated, CD38-negative T cells - preserving the host's non-pathogenic immune compartment.
- Sword and ShieldTM engineering enabled FT839 to specifically suppress the emergence of alloreactive CD25+4-1BB+ T cells while sustaining CD19 and CD38 cytotoxicity in allogeneic settings.
- Depth of activity was further enhanced when combined with a CD20-specific mAb (activating hnCD16 Fc receptor) or a CD20-specific T-cell engager (activating CD3 fusion receptor), demonstrating the potential combinability of FT839 with standard-of-care biologics.
- Scoped initial disease indications include rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, ANCA-associated vasculitis, idiopathic inflammatory myositis, Type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis-reflecting the broad CD19/CD38 co-expression landscape identified across autoimmune pathology via single-cell RNA sequencing data from 108 healthy donors.
About FT819
FT819 is an off-the-shelf CD19-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate engineered to improve safety and efficacy. Analogous to master cell banks used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, a precisely engineered clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) bank serves as the starting cell source to manufacture FT819, overcoming numerous limitations associated with patient- and donor-sourced CAR T-cell therapies. FT819 is well-defined and uniform in composition, produced at a low cost of goods, and can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf, on-demand availability to enable access for a broad patient population. This research was additionally made possible by funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), a state agency in California that supports research in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and clinical trials. (Grant number: CLIN2-16303)
About FT839
FT839 is the Company's first multi-antigen dual-CAR T-cell product candidate that is designed to express two unique CARs: a first CAR targeting the B-cell lineage marker CD19 and the second CAR targeting the immune activation marker CD38, which is often found on aberrant T, NK and B cells. FT839 is the second program to contain the Company's Sword and ShieldTM technology. At the 2025 ASH Annual Meeting, the Company presented preclinical data demonstrating the ability of FT839, with its dual-CAR mechanism and unique ability to synergize with monoclonal antibodies and T-cell engagers through its incorporated hnCD16 Fc receptor and CD3 fusion receptor, respectively, to specifically eliminate a variety of pathogenic immune cell types without requiring conditioning chemotherapy, suggesting its potential to broadly treat complex autoimmune diseases and hematologic malignancies. The Company has created the FT839 master cell bank and is completing IND-enabling activities to support initial clinical investigation of FT839 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and hematologic malignancies in 2026.
About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains " forward-looking="" statements"="" within="" the="" meaning="" of="" the="" Private="" Securities="" Litigation="" Reform="" Act="" of="" 1995="" including="" statements="" regarding="" the="" Company's="" product="" candidates,="" clinical="" studies="" and="" preclinical="" research="" and="" development="" programs,="" the="" Company's="" progress,="" plans="" and="" timelines="" for="" the="" clinical="" investigation="" of="" its="" product="" candidates,="" including="" the="" Company's="" plans="" to="" complete="" IND-enabling="" activities="" and="" submit="" IND="" applications="" for="" its="" product="" candidates,="" the="" initiation="" and="" continuation="" of="" enrollment="" in="" the="" Company's="" clinical="" trials,="" the="" initiation="" of="" additional="" clinical="" trials,="" including="" in="" new="" indications,="" and="" additional="" dose="" cohorts="" in="" ongoing="" clinical="" trials="" of="" the="" Company's="" product="" candidates,="" the="" availability="" of="" data="" from="" the="" Company's="" clinical="" trials="" and="" the="" Company's="" plans="" to="" provide="" updates="" on="" its="" clinical="" trials,="" the="" clinical,="" therapeutic="" and="" market="" potential="" of="" the="" Company's="" research="" and="" development="" programs="" and="" product="" candidates,="" the="" Company's="" clinical="" and="" product="" development="" strategy,="" and="" the="" Company's="" progress="" and="" plans="" relating="" to,="" and="" the="" anticipated="" timing="" and="" outcome="" of,="" interactions="" with="" the="" FDA="" and="" other="" regulatory="" authorities,="" including="" its="" expectations="" relating="" to="" alignment="" with="" regulatory="" authorities="" on="" potential="" registrational="" pathways="" for="" FT819.="" These="" and="" any="" other="" forward-looking="" statements="" in="" this="" release="" are="" based="" on="" management's="" current="" expectations="" of="" future="" events="" and="" are="" subject="" to="" a="" number="" of="" risks="" and="" uncertainties="" that="" could="" cause="" actual="" results="" to="" differ="" materially="" and="" adversely="" from="" those="" set="" forth="" in="" or="" implied="" by="" such="" forward-looking="" statements.="" These="" risks="" and="" uncertainties="" include,="" but="" are="" not="" limited="" to,="" the="" risk="" that="" the="" Company's="" research="" and="" development="" programs="" and="" product="" candidates,="" including="" those="" product="" candidates="" in="" clinical="" investigation,="" may="" not="" demonstrate="" the="" requisite="" safety,="" efficacy,="" or="" other="" attributes="" to="" warrant="" further="" development="" or="" to="" achieve="" regulatory="" approval,="" the="" risk="" that="" results="" observed="" in="" prior="" studies="" of="" the="" Company's="" product="" candidates,="" including="" preclinical="" studies="" and="" clinical="" trials,="" will="" not="" be="" observed="" in="" ongoing="" or="" future="" studies="" involving="" these="" product="" candidates,="" the="" risk="" of="" a="" delay="" or="" difficulties="" in="" the="" manufacturing="" of="" the="" Company's="" product="" candidates="" or="" in="" the="" initiation="" and="" conduct="" of,="" or="" enrollment="" of="" patients="" in,="" any="" clinical="" trials,="" the="" risk="" that="" the="" Company="" may="" cease="" or="" delay="" preclinical="" or="" clinical="" development="" of="" any="" of="" its="" product="" candidates="" for="" a="" variety="" of="" reasons="" (including="" requirements="" that="" may="" be="" imposed="" by="" regulatory="" authorities="" on="" the="" initiation="" or="" conduct="" of="" clinical="" trials,="" changes="" in="" the="" therapeutic,="" regulatory,="" or="" competitive="" landscape="" for="" which="" the="" Company's="" product="" candidates="" are="" being="" developed,="" the="" amount="" and="" type="" of="" data="" to="" be="" generated="" or="" otherwise="" to="" support="" regulatory="" approval,="" difficulties="" or="" delays="" in="" patient="" enrollment="" and="" continuation="" in="" the="" Company's="" ongoing="" and="" planned="" clinical="" trials,="" difficulties="" in="" manufacturing="" or="" supplying="" the="" Company's="" product="" candidates="" for="" clinical="" testing,="" failure="" to="" demonstrate="" that="" a="" product="" candidate="" has="" the="" requisite="" safety,="" efficacy,="" or="" other="" attributes="" to="" warrant="" further="" development,="" and="" any="" adverse="" events="" or="" other="" negative="" results="" that="" may="" be="" observed="" during="" preclinical="" or="" clinical="" development),="" the="" risk="" that="" its="" product="" candidates="" may="" not="" produce="" therapeutic="" benefits="" or="" may="" cause="" other="" unanticipated="" adverse="" effects,="" and="" risks="" relating="" to="" regulatory="" interactions="" and="" the="" outcome="" of="" such="" interactions.="" For="" a="" discussion="" of="" other="" risks="" and="" uncertainties,="" and="" other="" important="" factors,="" any="" of="" which="" could="" cause="" the="" Company's="" actual="" results="" to="" differ="" from="" those="" contained="" in="" the="" forward-looking="" statements,="" see="" the="" risks="" and="" uncertainties="" detailed="" in="" the="" Company's="" periodic="" filings="" with="" the="" Securities="" and="" Exchange="" Commission,="" including="" but="" not="" limited="" to="" the="" Company's="" most="" recently="" filed="" periodic="" report,="" and="" from="" time="" to="" time="" in="" the="" Company's="" press="" releases="" and="" other="" investor="" communications.="" Fate="" Therapeutics="" is="" providing="" the="" information="" in="" this="" release="" as="" of="" this="" date="" and="" does="" not="" undertake="" any="" obligation="" to="" update="" any="" forward-looking="" statements="" contained="" in="" this="" release="" as="" a="" result="" of="" new="" information,="" future="" events="" or="" />
Ryan Douglas
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
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