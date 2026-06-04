Lofty Launches Client Transaction Portal To Give Homebuyers And Sellers Real-Time Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built into the Closely app, the new portal gives clients real-time transaction updates, document access and e-signature capabilities - without exposing back-office workflows

PHOENIX, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today unveiled a new Client Transaction Portal, delivered seamlessly through the Closely app and within Lofty Transactions. The new portal allows agents the ability to share real-time transaction updates, documents, and e-signature requests with clients without giving them access to back-office tools. Delivered through the mobile app, clients stay informed in real-time, while agents maintain control of which transaction stages and documents are visible, keeping internal workflows private. By offering transparency, agents build trust and bring peace of mind to valued clients with continuous updates – from contract to close. To learn more about Lofty's Client Transaction Portal, visit HERE.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), agents are responsible for nearly 200 tasks within a single buying or selling transaction. Lofty's new Client Transaction Portal is helping agents automate this overwhelming list of to do's by providing a centralized hub of transaction data within the Closely app - replacing scattered texts, emails chains and status update calls. With access from anywhere, on any device, the portal also empowers clients to stay informed throughout the transaction, better than ever before. By tracking real-time progress, reviewing and signing documents, and uploading files directly to an agent, the portal removes friction and helps turn transaction chaos into seamless collaboration.

“The Client Transaction Portal has completely changed how we communicate during transactions. Our clients love having one place to see updates, sign documents, and track progress in real time without constant calls or emails. It's made the entire experience smoother and far more transparent,” said Adam Gillespie, Realtor | Al & CRM Coach

Key features of the Client Transaction Portal:



Ability to activate a client-facing portal per transaction directly from the Transaction detail page

Allow agents to control which clients can see the transaction with individual visibility toggles

Empower clients to view transaction progress, review and e-sign documents, and upload their own files from Closely

Enable two-way document exchange between agents and clients; lead-uploaded documents automatically sync back to the Transaction Documents module in Lofty

Notify the Transaction Owner via email and push notification when a client uploads or deletes a document Preview button lets agents see exactly what their client sees before sending an invite

“Our new Client Transaction Portal was designed to eliminate document slowdowns, improve workflow transparency and meet both clients and agents where they are – on the go. With real time access to a centralized hub of essential documents and transaction data, the portal will help remove the friction often associated with the lengthy and arduous process. By more intentionally integrating clients into the transaction flow, we aim to create a more collaborative, trusting and productive real estate experience for both parties,” said Henry Li, CTO, Lofty.

To learn more about how Lofty can help your real estate business, visit lofty.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

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