TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Scales Food Safety Presence With Steramist Hybrid Installation At Expanded Food Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.(“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced a signed purchase order for a custom SteraMist Hybrid system from a producer of food. This capital equipment investment follows the customer's successful multi-year utilization of TOMI's portable technology and marks a strategic transition toward fully integrated facility protection. As modern bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens grow more resistant, the food sector is aggressively investing in preventative biosecurity to eliminate contamination risks before they lead to recalls.

The food production company originally adopted the SteraMist SteraPak in 2024 to manage pathogen control within its production plant. Following consistent results in maintaining a low-microbial environment, the company is now expanding its operational footprint. The new facility will utilize the SteraMist Hybrid system as a permanent infrastructure component to ensure continuous regulatory compliance and mitigate the risk of production downtime.

“The progression from a mobile unit to a custom Hybrid system represents a key growth pattern we see within the food and beverage vertical,” stated Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.“This installation reinforces the long-term value and scalability of SteraMist iHP technology. Our SteraMist Hybrid provides a high-level disinfection standard that supports the aggressive expansion goals of our partners while securing the integrity of their supply chain.”

The SteraMist Hybrid system provides an automated, scalable solution that treats facility environments with greater efficiency than manual methods. By utilizing SteraMist iHP technology, the system achieves rapid deactivation of pathogens without leaving caustic residues, a critical requirement for maintaining high-output food processing certifications.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the food market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

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IMS Investor Relations

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