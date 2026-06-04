Finley's New Partnerships With Special Olympics And 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Support Athletes And Inclusion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Finley's, a brand renowned for its high-quality pet treats and commitment to empowering individuals across the ability spectrum, today announced partnerships with Special Olympics International and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. The partnerships advance and celebrate Finley's mission to elevate people, pets and the planet.

As a Silver Level Partner with Special Olympics International, Finley's three-year partnership will focus on sharing stories of Special Olympics athletes employed by Finley's, employee engagement and volunteer opportunities, retailer programs and cause marketing campaigns designed to generate additional revenue for Special Olympics.

Finley's will support the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis, MN from June 20-26th, with the University of Minnesota serving as the primary host venue. The Games, widely regarded as one of the largest humanitarian sporting events in the United States, are expected to bring together approximately 3,000 athletes from all 50 U.S. states, competing in 16 Olympic-type sports. As a Bronze Partner, Finley's will host a“Furry Friend Zone” inside the Fan Zone that will allow athletes, families, patrons and volunteers to interact with trained therapy dogs.

Among the Finley's ambassadors who will participate in the games is Tasha Feigh, a dedicated Special Olympics athlete of about two decades, who will serve as the athlete coach for Team Minnesota's Bocce Ball Squad. Tasha is also a member of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Athlete Advisory Council. In 2019, Tasha was the recipient of the Outstanding Female Athlete Award because of her exceptional involvement and her deep-rooted passion for Special Olympics.

“At Finley's, we've seen firsthand that when people like Tasha are given the opportunity to contribute across the ability spectrum, incredible things happen,” said Charlie Nelson, CEO of Finley's parent company, KLN Family Brands.“Built on the belief that everyone deserves the chance to work, grow, and thrive, our mission is rooted in inclusion and dignity in the workplace. Together with great partners like Special Olympics International and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, we're not just creating meaningful employment-we're helping change perceptions, strengthen communities, and in the most meaningful way, change lives, including our own.”

“It's an honor to welcome Finley's as an official partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games - a company whose mission to empower people across the ability spectrum,” said Christy Sovereign, CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.“Partners like Finley's help us go beyond the competition floor and show the world what's possible - and together, we're building a lasting legacy of inclusion right here in Minnesota."

“At Special Olympics, we cherish partnerships with brands where inclusion is a core tenant of their mission," said Dan Orzechowski, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Special Olympics International. "We are so grateful to partner with Finley's, and for its commitment to supporting our athletes' athletic, personal, and professional aspirations.”

Finley's was founded by former special education teachers Kyle Gallus and Angie Gallus, who were inspired to create the company after seeing two former students with disabilities struggling to find employment. What began as a classroom project making dog treats evolved into a mission-driven business dedicated to producing healthy, all-natural pet treats while creating meaningful job training and paid work opportunities for people with disabilities. Named after the couple's rescue dog, Finley's has grown from small-batch baking sessions into a nationally distributed brand while maintaining its commitment to helping individuals gain confidence, independence and workplace skills.

A Mission That Matters

Finley's is more than a pet food brand-it's a movement. With a mission to empower individuals across the ability spectrum, Finley's has provided job opportunities to 204 ambassadors since 2016, with 62 former ambassadors leveraging Finley's as a steppingstone to elevated employment in a variety of industries. The brand's commitment to inclusion extends to its partnership with Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an IRONMAN. A portion of Finley's sales directly supports Chris's 1% Better Foundation, which promotes inclusion worldwide.

A Call to Action: Treat with Kindness, Feed with Purpose

Finley's invites pet owners to join its mission of kindness and inclusion. By choosing Finley's products, customers not only provide their pets with premium nutrition but also support a greater purpose-empowering individuals and promoting sustainability.

For more information about Finley's new kibble and cans product lines, visit or follow us on social media @getfinleys.

About Finley's

Finley's is a people-first pet food brand dedicated to providing high-quality nutrition for pets while empowering individuals across the ability spectrum with meaningful job opportunities. With a legacy of safe, premium, and clean ingredient foods, Finley's continues to elevate pets, people and the planet through its mission-driven approach.

Finley's is owned by KLN Family Brands, a Minnesota-based, family-owned manufacturer of pet food, pet treats and human snack products committed to quality, innovation and supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

For info, visit . or contact Madeline White 218.347.0525

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than 4.6 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and over one million coaches and volunteers in more than 200 countries and territories. Contact: Lance Dagenhardt Dir of Comms & Partnerships...

About The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. Contact: Molly Gallatin VP Comms 612.202.7212 or mgallatin@2026usagames