World Environment Day: John Crane Technologies Helping Industry Cut Emissions, Reduce Water Use And Improve Reliability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 2026 – John Crane, a global leader in flow-control technologies and rotating equipment solutions, is marking World Environment Day by highlighting how its technologies and services are helping industrial operators reduce emissions, lower water consumption and improve energy efficiency across critical sectors worldwide.

According to the International Energy Agency, nearly 120 million tonnes of methane emissions were attributed to fossil fuel operations in 2023, reinforcing the growing importance of technologies that help industry improve efficiency, reduce product loss and minimise environmental impact.

As industries continue to balance operational reliability with increasing environmental expectations, John Crane is supporting customers through technologies designed to improve equipment performance while reducing environmental impact across oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, mining and emerging energy transition applications.

Across its global operations and customer installations, the company is helping tackle some of the industry's most pressing sustainability challenges, including fugitive emissions, excessive water consumption, energy loss and unplanned downtime.

Up to 99.8% reduction in seal water consumption at a major LNG facility following the implementation of John Crane's SB2 USP wet seal technology, reducing daily water usage from approximately 2,000 gallons to just three to four gallons. More than 100 million tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided over the life of operation at a major LNG operator through the use of John Crane dry gas sealing technologies. Up to 80% lower nitrogen consumption achieved through the deployment of John Crane's Type 93AX separation seal technology compared with conventional separation seal designs. Seal gas recovery technologies capable of helping operators avoid the equivalent of more than 5,600 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by reducing methane venting from compressor operations. Prevention of an estimated eight-day unplanned shutdown at an LNG facility through the use of John Crane Sense® Turbo digital diagnostic technology, helping avoid significant production losses while improving asset visibility and operational efficiency.

Recent customer outcomes supported by John Crane technologies include:

Mike Eason, Chief Technology Officer at John Crane, said:“Reliability and sustainability are becoming increasingly interconnected across industry. Equipment that operates more efficiently, consumes fewer resources and reduces emissions not only supports environmental goals, but also helps customers improve operational performance and resilience.”

“At John Crane, we are focused on developing technologies that help customers address these challenges in practical and measurable ways, whether that is reducing water consumption, improving energy efficiency, minimising product loss or extending equipment life.”

John Crane continues to support projects linked to the global energy transition, with involvement in more than 30 sustainable fuel projects globally spanning hydrogen, biofuels and e-fuels. The company is also investing in digital technologies, advanced sealing solutions and lifecycle reliability services designed to help customers optimise asset performance and reduce operational waste.

Alongside customer-focused innovation, John Crane continues to progress its own environmental commitments across global operations. As part of Smiths Group, the company is working towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2040, and Scope 3 by 2050. Currently, 74% of the electricity used across Smiths Group comes from renewable sources, while operational greenhouse gas emissions have reduced by more than 54% over the past 15 years.

Eason added:“World Environment Day provides an important opportunity to recognise the role engineering and industrial innovation can play in supporting a more sustainable future. The scale of the environmental challenge requires collaboration across industry, and we are committed to helping customers navigate that transition while maintaining safe and reliable operations.”

With more than 200 service, sales and manufacturing locations across 50 countries, John Crane continues to support customers globally through advanced sealing technologies, digital monitoring, filtration systems, couplings and reliability-focused services designed to improve both operational and environmental performance.