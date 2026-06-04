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World Environment Day: John Crane Technologies Helping Industry Cut Emissions, Reduce Water Use And Improve Reliability
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 2026 – John Crane, a global leader in flow-control technologies and rotating equipment solutions, is marking World Environment Day by highlighting how its technologies and services are helping industrial operators reduce emissions, lower water consumption and improve energy efficiency across critical sectors worldwide.
According to the International Energy Agency, nearly 120 million tonnes of methane emissions were attributed to fossil fuel operations in 2023, reinforcing the growing importance of technologies that help industry improve efficiency, reduce product loss and minimise environmental impact. As industries continue to balance operational reliability with increasing environmental expectations, John Crane is supporting customers through technologies designed to improve equipment performance while reducing environmental impact across oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, mining and emerging energy transition applications. Across its global operations and customer installations, the company is helping tackle some of the industry's most pressing sustainability challenges, including fugitive emissions, excessive water consumption, energy loss and unplanned downtime. Recent customer outcomes supported by John Crane technologies include:
According to the International Energy Agency, nearly 120 million tonnes of methane emissions were attributed to fossil fuel operations in 2023, reinforcing the growing importance of technologies that help industry improve efficiency, reduce product loss and minimise environmental impact. As industries continue to balance operational reliability with increasing environmental expectations, John Crane is supporting customers through technologies designed to improve equipment performance while reducing environmental impact across oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, mining and emerging energy transition applications. Across its global operations and customer installations, the company is helping tackle some of the industry's most pressing sustainability challenges, including fugitive emissions, excessive water consumption, energy loss and unplanned downtime. Recent customer outcomes supported by John Crane technologies include:
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Up to 99.8% reduction in seal water consumption at a major LNG facility following the implementation of John Crane's SB2 USP wet seal technology, reducing daily water usage from approximately 2,000 gallons to just three to four gallons.
More than 100 million tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided over the life of operation at a major LNG operator through the use of John Crane dry gas sealing technologies.
Up to 80% lower nitrogen consumption achieved through the deployment of John Crane's Type 93AX separation seal technology compared with conventional separation seal designs.
Seal gas recovery technologies capable of helping operators avoid the equivalent of more than 5,600 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by reducing methane venting from compressor operations.
Prevention of an estimated eight-day unplanned shutdown at an LNG facility through the use of John Crane Sense® Turbo digital diagnostic technology, helping avoid significant production losses while improving asset visibility and operational efficiency.
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