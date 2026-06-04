8 Home Insurance Claims That Get Denied Most Often

MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Many homeowners assume insurance covers every disaster, but flood damage, poor maintenance, pest infestations, and earthquakes often lead to denied claims. Reviewing policy exclusions before a loss occurs can prevent expensive surprises. Shutterstock

A home insurance policy can feel like a financial safety net until a claim gets rejected. Many homeowners assume their policy covers every mishap, but insurance companies often draw firm lines around certain types of damage and losses. That reality can turn a stressful situation into an expensive lesson.

The good news is that most claim denials follow predictable patterns. Insurance companies spell out exclusions, limitations, and maintenance requirements in policy documents, yet many people never read the fine print until after trouble strikes. Knowing which claims insurers reject most frequently can help homeowners avoid unpleasant surprises and protect their finances when disaster hits.

1. Flood Damage Claims

Flooding ranks among the most commonly denied home insurance claims because standard homeowners policies generally exclude flood damage. A heavy rainstorm, overflowing river, or rapid snowmelt can send water into a home, but insurers often point homeowners toward separate flood insurance coverage instead. Many people discover this exclusion only after filing a claim following a major weather event. The repair bills can quickly climb into the tens of thousands of dollars. Homeowners who live in flood-prone areas should review their coverage carefully and consider dedicated flood protection.

Flood damage creates unique risks because even a few inches of water can ruin flooring, drywall, furniture, and electrical systems. Insurance companies classify floods differently from accidental water damage from a burst pipe or leaking appliance. That distinction matters greatly during the claims process. A homeowner may expect reimbursement only to learn the event falls under a specific exclusion. Reading policy language before a storm arrives remains far less painful than learning about exclusions afterward.

2. Damage Caused by Poor Maintenance

Insurance exists to protect against sudden and unexpected events, not ongoing neglect. When an insurer determines that a homeowner ignored maintenance issues, the company may deny the claim. Problems such as a deteriorating roof, rotting wood, mold growth, or long-term plumbing leaks often fall into this category. Adjusters frequently inspect whether damage developed gradually over time rather than resulting from a single incident.

Consider a roof that leaks for months before collapsing during a rainstorm. The homeowner may focus on the collapse, but the insurer could focus on the neglected maintenance that led to the failure. Insurance companies expect homeowners to take reasonable steps to maintain their property. Regular inspections, prompt repairs, and documentation of upkeep can help strengthen future claims and reduce the risk of denial.

3. Sewer Backup Losses

Few household disasters create as much chaos as a sewer backup. Unfortunately, many standard homeowners policies exclude this type of damage unless the homeowner purchases an additional endorsement. Water mixed with sewage can destroy flooring, furniture, and personal belongings while creating serious health hazards. Many homeowners assume water damage coverage automatically includes sewer backups, but that assumption often proves costly.

The distinction between covered and uncovered water damage causes significant confusion. A burst pipe inside the home may qualify for coverage, while sewage backing up through drains may not. Insurance companies often require specific add-on coverage to protect against these events. Homeowners who live in older neighborhoods or areas with aging infrastructure should pay special attention to this risk.

4. Claims Involving Wear and Tear

Everything in a house ages. Water heaters wear out, HVAC systems lose efficiency, and appliances eventually fail. Home insurance does not function as a maintenance contract, so insurers commonly deny claims related to normal wear and tear. Policies generally cover sudden accidental damage rather than expected deterioration.

A homeowner might file a claim when an aging furnace stops working during winter. However, if inspectors determine that years of normal use caused the failure, coverage likely will not apply. Insurance companies expect homeowners to budget for routine replacement of aging systems and components. Regular maintenance and planned upgrades often save money compared to relying on insurance to cover predictable equipment failures.

5. Pest and Rodent Damage

Termites, carpenter ants, mice, and other pests can cause extensive destruction inside a home. Despite the damage they create, insurers frequently deny these claims because they consider infestations preventable through proper maintenance and pest control. A termite colony can quietly weaken structural supports for years before homeowners notice a problem. By that point, repair costs can become substantial.

Insurance companies view pest issues as a maintenance responsibility rather than a sudden event. The same logic applies to rodents that chew electrical wiring or damage insulation. Homeowners who schedule regular inspections and address infestations quickly can reduce both repair costs and insurance disputes. Prevention remains the most effective defense because coverage for pest-related damage rarely exists under standard policies.

6. Vacant Home Claims

An empty home often presents a greater risk to insurers. Vacant properties can attract vandals, experience unnoticed leaks, or suffer damage that worsens over time without anyone present to intervene. Many policies limit or exclude coverage if a property remains vacant for an extended period. Homeowners who move temporarily or leave a second property unoccupied sometimes overlook this important restriction.

Imagine a pipe bursting in a house that sits empty for several months. Without anyone present to stop the leak, water damage could spread throughout the property. An insurer may deny or reduce the claim if vacancy provisions apply. Homeowners planning long absences should notify their insurance company and ask whether additional coverage or endorsements are necessary.

7. Earthquake Damage

Earthquakes receive significant media attention after major disasters, but many homeowners do not realize standard insurance policies typically exclude earthquake damage. Cracked foundations, collapsed walls, and structural failures resulting from seismic activity often require separate earthquake insurance. Even homeowners outside well-known fault zones may face some level of earthquake risk.

The financial consequences can be severe because earthquake repairs often involve major structural work. Homeowners sometimes assume their policy covers any natural disaster, but insurers treat earthquakes differently from certain weather-related events. Reviewing regional risks and discussing coverage options with an insurance professional can help homeowners avoid unexpected gaps in protection.

8. Intentional Damage and Fraudulent Claims

Insurance companies investigate claims carefully, and they routinely deny losses caused intentionally by the policyholder. Fraudulent claims can lead to denied coverage, policy cancellation, and even legal consequences. Insurers use adjusters, investigators, and documentation reviews to verify the circumstances surrounding a loss. Any evidence of deliberate damage can immediately jeopardize a claim.

Even seemingly minor exaggerations can create problems. Inflating the value of damaged items or adding unrelated losses to a claim may raise red flags during the investigation process. Honesty and thorough documentation remain essential when dealing with insurers. Accurate records, receipts, and photographs can help support legitimate claims while avoiding unnecessary disputes.

The Fine Print Can Save Thousands

Home insurance provides valuable financial protection, but coverage has limits that every homeowner should know. Floods, earthquakes, pest damage, maintenance issues, and several other common situations frequently fall outside standard policies. The homeowners who experience the fewest surprises usually review their coverage regularly and ask questions before disaster strikes.

A quick policy review today can prevent a major financial headache tomorrow. Taking the time to identify coverage gaps, purchase necessary endorsements, and maintain the property properly often makes the difference between a successful claim and a frustrating denial. Insurance works best when homeowners know exactly what protection they have before they need it.

What home insurance surprise has caught your attention the most, and have you ever discovered a coverage gap that changed how you protect your home?