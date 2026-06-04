Muhammad Harfoush Earns RECOVER CPR Instructor Certification To Improve Life-Saving Training In Veterinary Medicine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Veterinary emergency and critical care specialist Muhammad Harfoush, DACVECC, has earned RECOVER CPR Instructor certification, qualifying him to teach and certify veterinary professionals in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for animals.

The RECOVER Initiative (Reassessment Campaign on Veterinary Resuscitation) sets the gold standard for CPR training in small animal veterinary medicine.

As a certified instructor, Muhammad Harfoush is now qualified to lead courses that train veterinarians, technicians, and support staff with the knowledge and hands-on skills required to respond effectively during cardiopulmonary arrest cases in clinical settings.

At the end of the course, the trainees become RECOVER-certified rescuers, given that they have finished the online basic and advanced life support modules.

Through this certification, Muhammad Harfoush will provide structured training programs focused on improving preparedness, team coordination, and refining CPR techniques, which improve clinical outcomes during cardiopulmonary arrest.

RECOVER CPR-Rescuer courses emphasize practical application, ensuring veterinary teams can act with precision and confidence when every second matters.

“Becoming a RECOVER CPR instructor allows me to extend my role beyond direct patient care and into education that can impact entire teams,” said Harfoush.“By training veterinary professionals in standardized CPR protocols, we can improve survival rates for our patients and elevate the overall quality of emergency care.”

By offering RECOVER CPR- Rescuer certification courses (through the RECOVER organization), Harfoush contributes to a growing movement toward consistency and excellence in veterinary resuscitation efforts.

His work supports clinics and hospitals in building stronger, more prepared teams capable of delivering life-saving interventions when they are needed most.



About Muhammad Harfoush

Muhammad Harfoush, DACVECC, is a veterinary emergency and critical care specialist dedicated to advancing animal health through clinical excellence, education, and advocacy. With extensive experience in emergency settings, Muhammad Harfoush is recognized for his precision, leadership, and commitment to improving outcomes for both patients and veterinary teams. Through his clinical work and educational initiatives, Muhammad Harfoush continues to support the evolution of modern veterinary care.