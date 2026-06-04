MENAFN - Live Mint) Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett:“We've never had people in a more gambling mood than now. It doesn't mean investing is terrible. It does mean prices for an awful lot of things look very silly.”

The lines show that speculation can irrationally inflate asset prices; wise investors should stay disciplined, avoid hype, and focus on long-term value.

The remark was made by Warren Buffett, one of the world's most successful investors, at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in May 2026. He warned that markets were in a“gambling mood” due to speculation and short-term trading and discussed the growing speculative behaviour in financial markets. Buffett observed that many people were treating investing like gambling, driven by excitement and the hope of quick profits rather than careful analysis and long-term thinking.

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In this quote, Buffett warns against the dangers of excessive speculation in financial markets. When people become overly eager to make quick money, they often buy assets without considering their real value. This behaviour can push prices far beyond what those assets are actually worth.

However, Buffett carefully distinguishes between gambling and investing. He is not saying that investing is bad. Instead, he emphasizes that investing remains a powerful way to build wealth when done wisely. The problem arises when investors abandon sound judgment and chase trends, rumours, or market hype. Such behaviour can create unrealistic prices and eventually lead to disappointment when the market corrects itself.

Why This Quote Resonates

This quote resonates because it reflects a reality often seen during financial booms. Whether in stocks, cryptocurrencies, real estate, or other assets, people can become caught up in excitement and fear of missing out. Buffett's words remind us that markets are influenced not only by facts and numbers but also by human emotions.

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The quote is particularly relevant in today's fast-paced digital world, where investment advice, market predictions, and success stories spread instantly through social media. Buffett encourages people to remain rational when others are acting emotionally. His message is timeless because speculative bubbles have appeared throughout history, and the temptation to seek quick profits continues to affect investors today.

How You Can Implement This

You can apply Buffett's advice in several practical ways:

Research thoroughly before investing in any asset. Focus on long-term goals rather than short-term market fluctuations. Avoid making decisions based solely on hype or social media trends. Invest in businesses, funds, or assets you genuinely understand. Stay patient and disciplined, even when others are chasing quick gains. Evaluate an investment based on its fundamental value rather than its recent popularity.

Who Is Warren Buffett?

Warren Buffett is an American business magnate, investor and philanthropist. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors in history.

Often called the“Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett is known for his value-investing philosophy, which focuses on buying quality businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term. His wisdom on investing, business, and life has inspired millions of people around the world.

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